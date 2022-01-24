Renowned Data Privacy Lawyer Dominique Shelton Leipzig Joins Mayer Brown’s Growing Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veteran data privacy lawyer Dominique Shelton Leipzig has joined Mayer Brown as a partner in the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice in Los Angeles, continuing Mayer Brown’s strategic expansion efforts on the West Coast. Ms. Shelton Leipzig will serve as the lead for Global Data Innovation as well as Ad Tech Privacy & Data Management. She is one of the country’s top privacy and data lawyers; and her considerable experience helps clients navigate the evolving legal compliance issues related to privacy and data security for their digital data initiatives. She joins from Perkins Coie, where she held several leadership roles.

“Dominique is a dynamic lawyer with unsurpassed experience advising on cutting-edge data privacy and security issues, including digital transformation strategies,” said Raj De, leader of Mayer Brown’s global Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice. “Clients from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, will benefit greatly from her innovative perspective and counsel on an evolving suite of privacy and data security issues.”

Informed by more than 30 years of experience, Ms. Shelton Leipzig provides strategic privacy and cyber-preparedness compliance advice, and defends, counsels and represents companies on privacy, global data security compliance, data breaches and investigations. Her experience includes defending companies under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), attorneys general offices and other regulatory and government authorities. Ms. Shelton Leipzig advises companies on best practices in privacy, cybersecurity, data, mobile, cloud storage, Ad Tech privacy, Internet of Things and other areas of regulatory compliance.

“Mayer Brown is a destination practice for cyber and privacy matters across the globe, which made the firm’s platform an ideal fit for my practice,” said Ms. Shelton Leipzig. “Every second new connected data is being created, bringing about tremendous business potential but also attendant risks. Simultaneously, global losses from cybercrime skyrocketed to more than $6 trillion in 2021 and 150 data protection laws are now in place. Working alongside Raj and the team, we can help companies harness and leverage their data, minimize disruption, accelerate growth and lead into the future.”

Ms. Shelton Leipzig has deep experience advising publicly-traded and privately held companies in technology, healthcare, media, entertainment, e-commerce, financial services and other industries. She leads companies in legal assessments of data security, cyber preparedness and compliance with such regulations as the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA), HIPAA, the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA), the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. She frequently conducts trainings for senior leadership, corporate boards and audit committees regarding risk identification and mitigation in the areas of privacy and cyber. She has trained more than 18,000 professionals on the CCPA and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Ms. Shelton Leipzig represented the California Chamber of Commerce in a six-week negotiation with Alastair Mactaggart, his lawyer James Harrison, his consultant former FTC Technologist Ashkan Soltani and Senator Hertzberg regarding the CCPA 2.0—many of the business-friendly terms were obtained through those negotiations.

“Dominique is a fantastic complement to our firm’s and our California tech and data privacy capabilities as we continue expanding our West Coast offerings for clients across industries,” said John Nadolenco, the managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Los Angeles office. “Given California’s status as the fifth largest global economy, the CCPA sets the tone for the US’s commitment to data privacy. And Dominique’s international practice will be ‘plug and play’ into our platform. Plus, she’s a fixture in the LA business community and shares our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in our profession.”

Ms. Shelton Leipzig is the co-founder and co-CEO of NxtWork, a non-profit dedicated to diversifying the C-suite and the boardroom. She was recently appointed to the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence’s Risk and Cybersecurity Insights Council and is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) board. Her landmark book on the CCPA is about to publish a new edition, and she pioneered the concept of data as a pre-tangible asset in what she calls “our post-data world.”

