Monnit Wins 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

Intrinsically Safe ALTA-ISX® Wireless Sensors Honored as Innovative IIoT Products

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IECEx–Monnit announced today that its ALTA-ISX® Wireless Sensors received the 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award. A global, integrated media company TMC and its partner Crossfire Media announced the awards presented by IoT Evolution World magazine. The award honors the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

“We’re excited to be honored by experts in the Industrial Internet of Things—IoT Evolution World, backed by TMC and Crossfire Media,” said Monnit Founder and CEO Brad Walters. “The award is valuable validation of our commitment to helping protect industrial workers and facilities while collecting and delivering actionable condition monitoring data with our intrinsically safe ALTA-ISX Sensors.”

An Innovative Suite of IECEx-Certified Sensors

Three IECEx-certified ALTA-ISX Sensors are available—the Temperature and Dry Contact Sensors and the 300 PSIG Pressure Meter. IECEx is the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Explosive Atmospheres.

ALTA-ISX Sensors can be used in petrochemical, manufacturing, power generation, construction, architectural woodworking, and other industries susceptible to combustible gas, vapor, or mist igniting or exploding.

“Congratulations to recipients of the 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “I marvel at how these innovative products and solutions are driving efficiency and productivity gains for their customers. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing how their current and future offerings will continue to shape the IIoT landscape.”

About Monnit Corporation

The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, we were already at the forefront of embedding technology into machines and devices to make them talk, delivering valuable data to business leaders. After more than a decade, Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for virtually any industry use case have delivered 31 billion data points in more than 85 countries for 52,000 customers. Monnit’s 80+ IoT sensors remotely monitor temperature, light, humidity, water, vibration, and more. You can analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, or call when our sensors detect a change you need to know.

