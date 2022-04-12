MulticoreWare Inc. Announces the MVP Availability of HuBe.ai – Human Behavior Intelligence Platform

MulticoreWare Inc. introduces HuBe.ai – The first of its kind Human Behavior Intelligence (HBI) Cloud platform delivered as a Software as a Service (SaaS). HuBe.ai helps enterprises make better human decisions by tracking visual human behavior.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#detection–MulticoreWare has developed HuBe.ai, an API/SaaS Platform powered by state-of-the-art deep learning technologies. Being the first Human Behavior Intelligence (HBI) platform on the market, our goal is to accelerate the application development for companies that develop applications to track human behavior and augment existing solutions with similar functionalities. Some of the multi-modal features include Body Language Identification, Human Activity Detection, Focus Engine (Distraction & Drowsiness detection), etc.

With the introduction, we also have our first customer in Telecubes, a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for children with special needs. Talking about HuBe.ai, Gabriel Marcano, CEO of Telecubes, said, “AI/ML’s potential to efficiently detect High-Risk Behavior (tantrum, self-injury etc.) in children with special needs is immense. It helps monitoring solution providers like Telecubes deliver better care for these children with special needs remotely. This solution can be deployed in schools or as remote daycare right in their homes. We are proud to be one of the first customers to use HuBe.ai. HuBe.ai also offers functionalities beyond tracking and detecting High-Risk Behavior. I am excited about this journey with HuBe.ai.”

Some interesting use cases of HuBe.ai include Distress Detection, Resource Assessment, Communication Effectiveness, Proctoring, etc. These use cases pertain to functional groups within any company, be it HR, Sales, Operations, Training, Safety, and more.

HuBe.ai can serve as a continuous assessment and empowerment tool for the candidate throughout his career. HuBe.ai can assess the candidates during interview/recruitment and at periodic intervals (performance reviews, career reviews, etc.) to see how they have improved. The behavioral insights at each stage will be valuable for the candidate and the organization.

“We believe that HuBe.ai will help enterprises understand human behavior and get insights that will assist them in making good human-centric decisions” said Shivakumar Narayanan, Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Products, MulticoreWare.

