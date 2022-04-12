NCODA and XIFIN Launch New Initiative to Expand Oncology Patient Care Options

“NCODA Informatics Initiative Powered by VisualStrata” Helps Attract Clinical Trials for Oncology Practices and Bridges the Gap with Pharmaceutical Organizations

SAN DIEGO & CAZENOVIA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XIFIN has partnered with NCODA, Inc., a globally recognized association that develops unique resources to help medically integrated oncology teams deliver top-tier care. This new strategic partnership “NCODA Informatics Initiative Powered by VisualStrata” provides use of VisualStrata as part of the NCODA membership. As oncology groups work to find and secure clinical trials – thereby expanding patient care options within their practice – purpose-built solutions are needed to enhance the data from their existing electronic health record (EHR) or practice management system (PMS). The partnership will enable NCODA members to integrate and curate siloed patient-centric data from disparate systems into a single unified view for their practice. Enterprise healthcare informatics solutions have previously been financially out of reach for many oncology practices. This initiative provides economies of scale and will help bridge the gap between oncology practices, genomic testing providers, and pharmaceutical stakeholders via a common cause, expanding patient options via clinical trial participation.

Explicitly designed for oncology, VisualStrata collates structured and unstructured data into a single unified view that includes EHR data, multi-specialty diagnostic results, therapy data, and most importantly, genomic data and social determinants of health (SDOH). The VisualStrata platform gives oncology professionals the power of advanced real world data analytics. Longitudinal patient journeys, treatment paths, and patient and cohort centric insights are crucial to increasing clinical trial participation, reducing administrative burden, and improving the financial health of oncology practices. Oncology groups using VisualStrata decrease their labor costs associated with clinical trial feasibility assessments and significantly reduce the turnaround time for retrospective reviews that help determine practice-level fit and patient volumes. At the same time, practices will be reaping the benefits of a common repository of oncology patient data that can be used to support cancer research initiatives and clinical trial participation.

NCODA’s mission is to empower the medically integrated oncology team to deliver positive, patient-centric outcomes. “Having learned much about VisualStrata from the progress made at one of our member practices, Utah Cancer Specialists, we felt this initiative aligned with our Mission and we decided to introduce the program to our over 800 member practices,” said Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, Founder and Executive Director of NCODA. “This unique partnership and program, complimentary to our members, will support researchers’ and clinicians’ efforts, enabling access to the right information, for the right patient, at the right time. This supports our Vision of making sure every cancer patient receives the maximum benefit from their treatment.”

The VisualStrata platform also features stringent security measures and controls to keep data safe and accessible to authorized parties. Through continual monitoring, XIFIN will alert, respond, and remediate threats to data security in near-real-time. VisualStrata was launched and adopted by Utah Cancer Specialists, the largest community-based oncology and hematology practice in Utah, in 2019 to help enhance patient care and fill gaps in both outcomes and care across the industry.

“We’re honored to offer all NCODA member practices the ability to use this platform to help solve the pressing challenge of creating a cohesive and full view of the patient that, within oncology, frequently requires the ability to collate and curate dispersed and disconnected data sources from multiple disparate provider types across the patient’s journey,” said Harley Ross, Chief Commercial Officer, XIFIN. “VisualStrata can help to accelerate the adoption of precision and personalized medicine by organizing and depicting patient- and population-level data and delivering visualizations and dashboards that ultimately provide insight to oncology professionals so that they can improve the quality of patient care as well as practice operations.”

At the 2022 NCODA Spring Forum, Harley Ross, Michael Reff, and Randy Erickson, RN, BSN, MBA, CEO of Utah Cancer Specialists, will discuss the partnership in their session, “NCODA/XIFIN Partnership Provides Members with Powerful Data Platform” on Thursday, April 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Additionally, on Monday, May 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET, Randy Erickson will participate in, “Harnessing the Power of Oncology Data Through the NCODA Informatics Initiative,” a webinar that will provide an overview of the new initiative and demonstrate the uses and benefits of the VisualStrata platform.

To learn more about this NCODA member resource and the value it will bring to an oncology practice, please visit the NCODA Informatics Initiative webpage.

About NCODA

NCODA is a leading non-profit association dedicated to empowering medically integrated oncology practices to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes by providing leadership, expertise, quality standards, and best practices. For more information about NCODA visit www.ncoda.org or follow @NCODA on LinkedIn.

About XIFIN

XIFIN is a healthcare information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company’s cloud-based technology facilitates connectivity and workflow automation for accessing and sharing clinical and financial diagnostic data, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care across diagnostic, retail pharmacy and oncology markets. The company provides cross-specialty industry analytics including its Lab Volume Index which provides a measurement of laboratory testing volumes across the US. Its synthesis of diagnostic data enables comparisons of hospital, genetics, pathology, routine lab, COVID-19, and antibody testing across key segments. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.

