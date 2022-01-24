NetCents Technology Announces an Update on the Annual Audit

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2022) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments company, updates investors on the ongoing annual audit. The Company continues to work to finalize the Audits for FY 2020 and 2021 with our new auditors PKF Antares. The Company’s initial timeline for completion remains mostly intact, however some slight delays will impact the completion by a few weeks. The Company is committed to stay as close as possible to the original timeline and will offer additional updates as we progress.

About Us

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward- thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nick Thompson, Business Development

NetCents Technology Inc.

