Nord Security successfully passed SOC 2 Type 1 audit

Nord Security has successfully completed an independent SOC 2 Type 1 audit, proving that the information security controls are in place to process users’ data and protect the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed

LONDON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nord Security, the cloud-based cybersecurity vendor, has completed Service Organization Control for Service Organizations (SOC 2) Type 1 examination, to assess information security controls over its system relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Nord Security products — NordLayer , NordPass , and NordWL have proved their success in managing users’ data based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

SOC 2 is a globally recognized report for cybersecurity risk management controls, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to inform customers about implementing security controls of the service organizations they choose. SOC 2 Type 1 audit done by an independent Certified Public Account (CPA) defines criteria for managing customer data based on five trust principles; security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Based on these five pillars, SOC reports help users who need assurance about the vendor’s controls relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users’ data and the privacy of the information processed by these systems. Nord Security has proven the trustworthiness of its products and the company’s commitment to transparency with this standard.

“Being a cybersecurity company, we are proud to have completed this objective assessment which provides our customers with confidence in our processes and controls. After implementing ISO/IEC 27001:2013, a leading international standard on information security, SOC 2 Type 1 proved our highest respect for our customers’ data one more time. Passing the meticulous examination process successfully, and we can now reassure our clients that their information and data are secure and managed with ultimate care,” said Juta Gurinaviciute, Chief Technology Officer at NordLayer, and added: “SOC 2 Type 1 examination is a result of our long-standing commitment to secure customers’ data. Our next target is to implement the SOC 2 Type 2 audit, covering our controls’ suitability and operating effectiveness once in six months. We will continue building world-class cybersecurity products by introducing new features and security solutions that keep businesses and their data safe.”

Nord Security group is home to NordLayer , NordWL , NordPass , NordLocker , and NordVPN .

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN, the next-generation password manager NordPass, file encryption tool NordLocker, and the advanced network access security solution NordLayer. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .