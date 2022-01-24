Northern Trust Asset Management Names Co-Head of Fixed Income

Thomas Swaney Joins with Deep Experience in Innovative Portfolio Construction

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) announced that Thomas Swaney has joined the firm today as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Fixed Income for the global financial institution with $1.3 trillion in assets under management, including $551 billion in fixed income, as of December 31, 2021.

Swaney will equally share overall oversight responsibility, including strategy, process and approach for the firm’s fixed income strategies, with fellow EVP and Fixed Income Co-Head Colin Robertson, a 35-year veteran of fixed income investing. Their joint roles are part of a succession plan on which Robertson has been working closely with Angelo Manioudakis, NTAM Chief Investment Officer, to prepare for his eventual retirement. No retirement date has been set.





Swaney brings extensive experience to the position, having served in senior roles at several global financial firms during his 25-year career in investment management, including as managing partner with Lantern Harbor Investment Partners, a Boston-based institutional fixed income investment firm which he co-founded with Manioudakis. He also held executive and senior portfolio management roles at Ellington Management Group, Amundi Asset Management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, OFI Global Asset Management, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

As does Robertson, Swaney is reporting to Manioudakis, who said, “The fixed income investment landscape is evolving rapidly. Tom is an accomplished fixed income investor and leader, with deep expertise in credit, risk management and derivatives. His portfolio construction experience building sophisticated and innovative strategies bolsters our ability to continue meeting the needs of institutional and individual investors, well into the future.”

Robertson added, “Tom’s fresh perspective and extensive expertise make him exactly the type of leader who will enable us to both enhance and expand our existing capabilities. The next decade of fixed income investing will be very different than the previous one. I look forward to working with him, and our entire team to ensure NTAM remains well-positioned to continue delivering investment solutions that meet investors’ needs in all market environments.”

Swaney will join Manioudakis and Robertson on NTAM’s Investment Policy Committee, which sets investment policy for all Northern Trust groups in all asset classes. Commenting on joining NTAM, Swaney said, “I am honored to be joining NTAM, given its long, distinguished history. And I am thrilled to co-lead a team that manages an impressive array of fixed income solutions, from liquidity and index, to core plus and high yield. I was also attracted by NTAM’s forward-thinking approach to sustainable investing, particularly given the firm has been offering strategies for more than 30 years, long before ESG became a ubiquitous term. For these and many more reasons, I look forward to working closely with Colin and the team to further enhance our fixed income platform.”

Swaney earned an MBA from The Pennsylvania State University and a MSc in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

He authored several white papers on innovative topics in portfolio construction as well as research-oriented papers articulating structural opportunities across fixed income markets.

About Northern Trust Asset Management



Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.3 trillion of investor assets as of December 31, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust



Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

