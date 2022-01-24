Ocient Announces General Availability of the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse Version 19

Engineered for complex, continuous analysis of hyperscale data sets, Ocient unlocks queries on 5x–10x more data, delivers immediate return on investment, and is now generally available in Google Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ocient, the leading hyperscale data analytics solutions company serving organizations that derive value from analyzing trillions of data records in interactive time, today announced the general availability of version 19 of the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse. Earlier versions of Ocient have been successfully used for hyperscale solution deployments over the past year with a select group of enterprise customers.

Engineered to deliver unmatched price-performance for rapid complex and continuous analysis of massive structured and semi-structured datasets, the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse enables organizations to execute previously infeasible workloads in interactive time. With Ocient, organizations can tackle CPU-intensive workloads with ease, including large-scale joins and full-table scans with extreme I/O performance, returning results in seconds or minutes versus hours or days.

The Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse is designed to address the growing need for enterprises and government agencies to rapidly harness an ever-increasing volume of data from disparate sources to inform mission-critical decisions. In a recent survey of 500 IT leaders conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Ocient, 85% of C-level respondents indicated that increasing the amount of data analyzed by their organization over the next one to three years would be “very important” and implementing a faster approach to data analytics would grow their company’s bottom line.

“Organizations clearly want and need to be able to harness massive amounts of data to stay competitive and drive better decisions, but IT budgets aren’t as scalable as public cloud resources,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. “Constellation sees leading vendors applying cutting-edge infrastructure, breakthrough architecture, advanced optimization, and software intelligence to the problem rather than just relying on expensive computing resources and redundant copies of data.”

“The Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse started as a research project over six years ago and is now a full-fledged, enterprise-ready product designed from the ground up to maximize price performance at every layer. We also help customers realize the benefits of hyperscale data analytics as quickly as possible through a customer-centric go-to-market model that is rare in the industry. We’ve seen customers transform their businesses with the rapid, interactive, and virtually limitless insights possible with the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse and look forward to continually helping them scale with their data growth and use of modern analytics to achieve impactful business results,” said Chris Gladwin, co-founder and CEO, Ocient.

Ocient enables mixed OLAP-style workloads for hundreds to thousands of concurrent users 10 to 50 times faster than existing solutions. Optimized for data sets of hundreds of terabytes to petabytes and beyond, the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse’s key features include:

Compute Adjacent Storage Architecture (CASA) which places storage adjacent to compute on industry standard NVMe solid state drives delivering hundreds of millions of 4KB random read IOPs per second and enabling massively parallelized processing across simultaneous loading, transformation, storage and data analysis of complex data types.

which places storage adjacent to compute on industry standard NVMe solid state drives delivering hundreds of millions of 4KB random read IOPs per second and enabling massively parallelized processing across simultaneous loading, transformation, storage and data analysis of complex data types. Megalane , Ocient’s high-throughput custom interface to NVMe SSDs that uses highly parallel reads with high queue depths to saturate drive hardware and maximize the benefits of leveraging ultra-performant industry standard hardware.

, Ocient’s high-throughput custom interface to NVMe SSDs that uses highly parallel reads with high queue depths to saturate drive hardware and maximize the benefits of leveraging ultra-performant industry standard hardware. Hyperscale Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) service that transforms and loads or streams data directly making complex semi-structured, multidimensional, geospatial, and network data types ready for querying within seconds of ingest with no extra tools needed.

that transforms and loads or streams data directly making complex semi-structured, multidimensional, geospatial, and network data types ready for querying within seconds of ingest with no extra tools needed. Hyperscale SQL Optimizer , a lock-free, massively parallel cost optimizer that ensures each query plan is executed to the best of its ability within its service class and without impacting performance of other workloads or users.

, a lock-free, massively parallel cost optimizer that ensures each query plan is executed to the best of its ability within its service class and without impacting performance of other workloads or users. Zero Copy Reliability , delivering enterprise-grade reliability and availability without replication and enabling customers to decrease their storage footprint by up to 80% to significantly lower capital expenses and operational overhead.

, delivering enterprise-grade reliability and availability without replication and enabling customers to decrease their storage footprint by up to 80% to significantly lower capital expenses and operational overhead. Support for structured and semi-structured data types including multidimensional and geospatial data enabling customers to harness new and disparate data sources to better inform mission-critical decisions in interactive time.

enabling customers to harness new and disparate data sources to better inform mission-critical decisions in interactive time. Rich analytics features such as workload management, intra-database machine learning (ML), and intra-database ELT to enable data marts and data science modeling.

such as workload management, intra-database machine learning (ML), and intra-database ELT to enable data marts and data science modeling. Support for ANSI SQL and open standards, including ODBC, JDBC, Python, Kafka, and more, making the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse easy to integrate into existing data ecosystems and quick to train new and existing users.

Now generally available in the OcientCloud, on-prem, and in Google Cloud Marketplace

The Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse version 19 is generally available as a fully managed service hosted in OcientCloud, on-prem in the customer’s data center, and in Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud customers looking to leverage Google’s core infrastructure and procurement channels can now integrate with Ocient’s data analytics solutions powered by the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse for complex OLAP-style workloads on trillions or more records in interactive time.

About Ocient

Ocient is the leading hyperscale data analytics solutions company that enables organizations to unlock value by analyzing trillions of data records at performance levels and costs previously unattainable. Leading organizations around the world trust Ocient’s team of industry experts to design and deploy proven complex solutions that enable and fast-track new revenue opportunities, streamline operations, and improve security on 5-10x more data while reducing their storage footprint by up to 80%. Ocient’s pilot-to-production solutions are rapidly deployed on-prem, in the OcientCloud or in the public cloud with little to no resource-intensive integration. Ocient is a carbon-neutral company, headquartered in Chicago, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures and In-Q-Tel. For more information, please visit www.ocient.com.

