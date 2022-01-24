Tetra Tech Receives Patent for Sustainable Aviation Assessment Technology

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Volans—Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, today announced that it was awarded U.S. Patent Number 11,269,957 for its proprietary Volans™ 3D animation and visualization software. Volans™ saves the aviation industry significant time and money in meeting their sustainability goals of building a net zero sustainable aviation system.

Volans™ is used extensively for environmental analysis and visualization by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and air navigation organizations in Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe; and local airport authorities.

The patented software provides a platform to efficiently assess environmental impacts of air traffic activity with unprecedented speed and simplicity. Volans™ unique method of performing noise and carbon emissions analysis in conjunction with the FAA’s Aviation Environmental Design Tool (AEDT) is applicable worldwide.

The creation of Volans™ is attributed to Tetra Tech software engineers Mark Karmelich, Paul Dunholter, Paul Ziegler, and Robert Milton. Co-author Mark Karmelich said, “Our customers were spending days at a time running environmental modeling for large airport studies. We invented a way to cut down this time by a factor of 10, something no one else was doing.”

“The Tetra Tech Federal Information Technology Group has been providing lifecycle services to support the FAA and other aviation authorities in their mission to deliver safe and sustainable aviation systems for more than 20 years,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack. “We use our Leading with Science® approach and Tetra Tech Delta technologies, such as Volans™, to help our clients solve some of their most important challenges. Patenting our work protects the value of Tetra Tech’s intellectual property, enabling us to continue to enhance these innovative technologies for our clients.”

