Ocugen, Inc. to Present Preclinical Results at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, today announced two presentations on the company’s research into the development of a modifier gene therapy to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and a novel biologic to treat wet-AMD and diabetic macular edema (DME) at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology’s (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting in Denver on May 1 – 4, 2022.

“We are excited to share information about two of the innovative treatments for blindness diseases we’ve been working on,” said Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Ocugen’s Senior Vice President of Research & Development. “Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform, OCU410, consisting of a RORA modifier gene, has the potential to treat patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-AMD). RORA regulates inflammatory and oxidative pathways associated with Dry-AMD and establishes homeostasis in molecular processes to control the disease pathophysiology. We believe that OCU200, our novel biologic product candidate, has the potential to offer a better therapy to millions of people with diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and Wet-AMD, furthering our goal to provide a new option for people who are currently underserved.”

Ocugen Presentations at ARVO 2022:

Presentation Title: OCU410, a Potential Therapeutic for Dry-AMD, Suppresses Inflammatory Cytokine Gene Expression in Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells

Authors: Dinesh K. Singh, Sree S. Kattala, Arun K. Upadhyay

Presentation Type: Poster Session

Presenter: Dinesh K. Singh, Principal Scientist, Discovery

Date/Time: May 1, 2022, from 12:15 – 2:15 PM MDT

Presentation Title: Binding Affinity: A Measure of Potency for OCU200, a Potential Therapeutic for the Treatment of Wet-AMD and DME

Authors: Pratap C. Naha, Subechhya Neupane, Arun K. Upadhyay.

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Pratahap C. Naha, PhD, Associate Director, Drug Delivery and Nanotechnology

Date/Time: May 4, 2022, at 3:00 PM MDT

About Dry Age-related Macular Degenerations (Dry AMD)

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is characterized by thickening and loss of normal architecture within Bruch’s membrane, lipofuscin accumulation in the retinal pigment epithelium (“RPE”), and drusen formation beneath the RPE in Bruch’s membrane. These deposits consist of complement components, other inflammatory molecules, lipids, lipoproteins B and E, and glycoproteins. Dry AMD, which affects about 9 to 10 million Americans, involves the slow deterioration of the retina with submacular drusen (small white or yellow dots on the retina), atrophy, loss of macular function and central vision impairment. Dry AMD accounts for 85-90% of the total AMD population, and there is no approved treatment.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

Diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) are the most common vision-threatening diseases occurring in people with diabetes. Approximately 7.7 million people are affected with DR and approximately 745,000 with DME in the United States. These numbers are expected to further increase as the number of people with diabetes increases.

About Wet-AMD

About 10-15% of people with AMD progress to the advanced “wet” form. It’s generally caused by abnormal blood vessels that leak fluid or blood into the macula. (The part of the retina that’s responsible for central vision.) The result can be irreversible damage to photoreceptor cells and rapid, severe vision loss, particularly in the center of the field of vision, causing significant functional impairment. Wet-AMD accounts for 90% of all AMD-related blindness.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for people and global communities. We are making an impact through courageous innovation, taking science in new directions in service of patients. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple diseases with one drug and we are advancing research in other therapeutic areas to offer new options for people with unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

