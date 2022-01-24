Spiff CEO Jeron Paul Recognized as One of Utah’s Top Entrepreneurs

Four-time founder, most recently of leading sales commissions

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO–Jeron Paul, CEO and Founder of Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, has been named one of the top entrepreneurs in Utah by the Wasatch Innovation Network (WIN) in partnership with Techbuzz News and the Salt Lake Chamber. The WIN100 list, in its inaugural release, is made up of the top entrepreneurs in Utah as nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges. Nearly 1,200 entrepreneurs were nominated, representing a broad range of companies covering many sectors of the Utah economy, and 107 were selected.

“I am humbled to be on this list of accomplished entrepreneurs who have all contributed so much to the entrepreneurial environment here in Utah,” Paul said. “”I am also keenly aware that recognitions like this aren’t about me, but about the amazing people I’ve worked with over the years, and the unselfish and supportive environment for entrepreneurs that is unique to Utah. I am so proud to lead a team at Spiff that is simplifying life for finance professionals and making sales professionals happy by giving them transparency into the money they are earning. Stay tuned there are great things to come from Spiff in the future.”

Paul has founded four companies, most recently Spiff, a disruptor in the enterprise, that has changed the way finance and sales teams manage commissions and emerged as a spreadsheet replacement in the enterprise. Prior to founding Spiff, Paul founded Capshare, which was acquired by Solium, Scalar, and Boardlink, which became part of Thomson Reuters.. He was also a Principal at Signal Peak Ventures (formerly vSpring Capital), a $400M early-stage venture capital firm.

Spiff and Paul have been rolling in recognitions early in 2022. The company was recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies, by G2 as one of the fastest growing software companies, and by JMP Securities as a Hot 100 software company.

“We believe this new group of business leaders will make an impact in terms of innovation, products and business creation in the near future. The success of our entrepreneurial community in Utah is not a given, but one we have long worked to build and sustain with capital and services,” Paul Ahlstrom, Co-founder of TechBuzz News and Board Chair of the Wasatch Innovation Network said. “The WIN100 will be bolstered by our growing ecosystem and receive the necessary support to make sure they succeed in growing the next generation of impactful Utah companies.”

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

