OneStream Kicks off 2022 with Strong Q1 Momentum

CPM software provider announces 67 percent year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue growth

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it has achieved 67 percent year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the quarter ending March 31.

The company added over 60 new customers in the first quarter, increasing its customer base by 38 percent year-over-year, now totaling over 950 organizations globally. New customers signed in the first quarter include: Arkema, Delaware North Companies, DirecTV, Medivet, Menzies Aviation, Pegasystems and Suffolk County Government.

“Now more than ever, it is critical for organizations to have a steady pulse on their business and agility in their planning and decision-making processes,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “Organizations are turning to OneStream to drive digital transformation by unifying complex financial processes in order to unleash the data and insights required to drive agile, informed decision-making.”

OneStream has added over 100 employees since the beginning of 2022, and now has over 1,100 employees across 18 countries. The company plans to open its new headquarters facility in Birmingham, MI in the second quarter of 2022. OneStream has also added 7 new partners in the same time period.

“Following on our strong performance in 2021, we continued to see increased demand globally for our solutions in Q1 2022 from new as well as existing customers,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. “With OneStream’s platform, organizations are replacing spreadsheets, cloud point solutions, and multiple legacy CPM applications unifying planning, financial close, consolidation, reporting and analytics – and creating a strong foundation for agile decision-making in finance and across line of business operations.”

OneStream has earned several industry recognitions since the start of 2022, including the following:

Recognized as Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2022 Report

Placement on CRN® 2022 Partner Program Guide

Named a winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Recognized as a First Place Champion in the 2022 EPM Emotional Footprint Report by SoftwareReviews

Named a winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award by Energage

Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix

OneStream is planning to hold its 2022 Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in San Antonio, TX from May 23-26. For more information and event registration, visit the Splash event page at splash.onestreamsoftware.com.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit onestream.com.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



[email protected]