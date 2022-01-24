Northwestern Medicine and Medallia Co-Develop Solution to Help Healthcare Organizations Maintain Magnet Designation

New solution provides program automation from survey management to Magnet-ready reporting to help reduce the manual, high-cost compliance efforts.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Northwestern Medicine announced they have co-developed a new Medallia Magnet Solution to automate the Magnet survey administration and reporting requirements while providing hospitals with actionable insights to help improve patient experience.

Magnet, an accreditation program developed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is the most prestigious distinction a healthcare organization can receive for nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes. Northwestern Medicine is among approximately nine percent of hospitals across the nation to achieve this recognition.

“As a health system driven by our ‘patients first’ mission, having hospitals that are Magnet designated demonstrates our commitment and investment in our nurses to enable them to provide compassionate care to our patients,” said Kristin Ramsey, MSN, MPPM, RN, NE-BC, Senior Vice President and Wood-Prince Family Chief Nurse Executive, Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “The creation of this solution will automate the data collection and provide real-time insights, allowing hospitals to focus greater attention on improving the patient care experience.”

The manual work associated with achieving and maintaining Magnet designation can limit organizations’ ability to deliver improved patient outcomes at scale. With this new offering, healthcare organizations can deploy an automated, real-time solution to help increase team engagement, drive continuous process improvement, and manage everything from survey management to Magnet-ready reporting.

The new Medallia Magnet Solution includes:

Real-time feedback mechanism for capturing patient experiences throughout the entire journey

40+ ANCC-approved survey questions

Relevant comparison benchmarks to support improvement efforts and meet Magnet reporting requirements

Magnet-ready PDF reports

“Medallia’s Magnet solution will help hospitals deploy modern survey channels to automatically capture and share data across the organization, identify areas of improvement, close the loop faster, and address patient service recovery at scale,” said Toni Land, Head of Clinical Healthcare Experience, Medallia. “With Medallia’s focus on driving better experiences, hospitals can leverage our proven technology and best practices to surface actionable insights to increase team engagement and drive better healthcare outcomes.”

This is the latest investment by Medallia to help healthcare organizations improve the patient experience. In November, Medallia acquired Fields Healthcare Research, a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved CAHPS® data collection company specializing in patient healthcare experience research.

