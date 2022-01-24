Zayo Group Launches ‘Zayo Enterprise Solutions’ to Bring Customers Future-Ready, Secure, Cost-Effective Network in Key Regional Markets

‘Zayo Enterprise Solutions’ combines the ease of localized customer support teams with the power of the largest independent network in the U.S. and Canada

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Channel Partners gets underway in Las Vegas, Zayo Group announces the launch of “Zayo Enterprise Solutions,” a suite of connectivity, security and networking services combined with localized account support to meet customer needs like never before. To deliver this experience to enterprises of all sizes, Zayo has established on-the-ground, dedicated teams in Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Seattle and Toronto, with more markets to follow.

“With Zayo Enterprise Solutions, we are taking the expertise we’ve built serving the large hyperscalers, major carriers and 70% of the top U.S. financial services firms and extending that same level of speed, security and service to enterprises of all sizes,” said Dan Stoll, Managing Director of Regional Network Services at Zayo. “Too many businesses are stuck with multiple connectivity vendors and outdated networks, leading to a clunky, overpriced experience. Our goal is to deliver an alternative that is more affordable, more efficient and well-positioned to help enterprises grow.”

As part of Zayo Enterprise Solutions, customers can expect:

The Power and Reliability of an Independent Network. With one modern, independent, unified fiber network, Zayo has control over the capacity it can offer and the ability to quickly add bandwidth as customer needs grow. Customers can rest assured they will get full access to the breadth of Zayo’s speed and capacity without the threat of network degradation due to oversubscription or overuse.

With Zayo's Shielded Internet Access (SIA) offering, customers have a dedicated internet connection and the option to select DDoS Protection with always-on monitoring, attack identification, and unlimited auto-mitigation, as well as CloudLink – a secure, private connection to a customer's cloud provider.

Shielded Virtual Network. Customers with high security needs can access a Shielded Virtual Network, a private, dedicated solution that enables users to share data across multiple locations using a private IP VPN.

Local, Personalized Support. To ensure customers have a smooth, streamlined experience, Zayo has established local teams to provide both personalized account support and on-the-ground technical expertise.

Flexible, Multi-Service Packages and Pricing. Zayo offers end-to-end service delivery, removing the complexity and hassle of managing multiple connectivity and infrastructure vendors. By streamlining vendor management and delivering bundled services, Zayo provides both cost and operational efficiencies so enterprises can spend more time focusing on their core businesses.

“By launching Zayo Enterprise Solutions in key markets, we are creating a new opportunity for our channel partners to bring Zayo’s size, scope and scale to an even wider set of customers,” said Lynn D.Tinney, Zayo SVP of Channels and Partnerships. “Our partners are attuned to enterprise needs, including the demands of reaching an increasingly dispersed workforce and customer base. Together we can provide connectivity without compromise, delivering the future-proofed, critical infrastructure that currently connects over 45,000 on-net buildings to key target markets at a highly competitive price.”

To learn more about Zayo Enterprise Solutions, visit Booth 2145 at Channel Partners or https://go.zayo.com/enterprisesolutions.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming society. Zayo’s 134,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

