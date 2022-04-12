Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SHINJIRO on April 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SHINJINRO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: SHINJIRO Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

SHINJIRO is a community driven project that aims to build a bridge between current crypto enthusiasts, children, adolescents and the many skeptics of the crypto world in an educational and fun way, with a token that is highly deflationary and baked by a team of experienced developers. The SHINJIRO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SHINJIRO

SHINJIRO is the first Cyborg Ninja that has come from a different realm to bridge the gap between adults and kids in an educational and fun way, making it a win-win situation for everyone. The bridge it is trying to build will connect current crypto enthusiasts, children, adolescents and the many skeptics of the crypto world. SHINJIRO is also the first token that will be partnering with schools to educate children before graduating high school about finances and real life lessons. It will be branching out into the NFT/toy/gaming world and using proceeds to give back to charities.

As a community driven project, SHINJIRO is for every person who owns its token, users can participate in building the community together with the help of professional developers, marketing analyst and so on. With its mission on education and empowerment, SHINJIRO project will eliminate the fear of evolving from the unknown, and bridge the gap to the future.

About SHINJIRO Token

SHINJINRO is a highly deflationary ERC-20 token backed by a team of trusted developers, it also has in-built anti-whale functions, and limits the maximum amount of token that developers can hold, which is 5% of the total supply.

The total supply of SHINJIRO is 1 quintillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. It collects a total of 6% taxes on each buy transaction, of which 2% will be used for marketing, 2% will be used for development, and the rest 2% is provided for reflections. As for each sell transaction, it collects a total of 9% taxes, of which 3% will be used for marketing, 3% will be used for development, and the rest 3% is provided for reflections.

SHINJIRO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022, investors who are interested in SHINJIRO investment can easily buy and sell SHINJIRO token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of SHINJIRO on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about SHINJIRO Token:

Official Website: https://shinjirotoken.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/shinjirotoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shinjirotoken

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120164