OptimHire Does the Unbelievable – Reduces Tech Hiring Time From 6 Months To Just 12 Days

OptimHire provides a much-needed solution to the current talent shortage crisis by allowing organizations to recruit developers in days, not months.

After raising $3M Seed in 2021, OptimHire now aims to raise $20M in the next phase of Series A funding.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–OptimHire, a San Francisco based global tech recruiting firm, aims to be a power player by disrupting the USD 31 billion tech recruiting industry. OptimHire is the first-of-its-kind and only company that leverages 4 technologies at the same time – AI, Automation, Crowd-Sourcing, and Gig-Economy – to help tech businesses hire the right candidates in just a matter of days, not months.





OptimHire redefines the future of the Tech Recruiting market with their unique 3-way smart ecosystem between Companies, Candidates, and Referral Partners and hence accomplishes the unbelievable by reducing the average hiring time from 6 months to just 12 days.

The conventional hiring process in the Tech recruiting sector is fraught with challenges and inefficiency. To begin, businesses need to spend thousands of dollars on costly job postings, a database of resumes, and expensive ATS systems. Second, they would have to wait for 2 to 8 weeks to get responses from candidates once the job posting is published. Following that, they have to devote 100+ hours to screening resumes, scheduling interviews, and negotiating offers with prospective candidates. As a result, the entire process might take up to 6 months and gets increasingly complex, causing businesses to suffer significant losses owing to huge delays in hiring.

Understanding the core hiring difficulties faced by businesses, OptimHire helps firms save 100+ hours on each hire by deploying a 360-degree solution that integrates Placement Services, Job Boards, 2000+ Referral Partners, AI Technologies, and 42+ Interview Tools into an All-in-One Recruiting platform.

OptimHire offers access to Free Job Postings, Free Access to 600,000+ Pre-Screened Candidates, Free AI-Powered Recruiting Platform, and an intuitive ATS System. Companies can use OptimHire to pre-screen prospective candidates according to their unique hiring procedure and hire best-fit candidates in just a matter of days, instead of months.

OptimHire is trusted by businesses of all sizes, from startups to tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Xiaomi, Jio, Rapido, Credijusto, and many others.

Lakshmi M Kodali (Larry), Founder & CEO – OptimHire said, “We are delighted to be a part of the Tech recruitment industry and to be able to make a great difference at a time when the tech sector is seeing exponential expansion while also experiencing resignation trend and confronting talent shortage crisis at the same time. We have seen a significant increase in demand for tech candidates, which we expect to continue for at least the next five years. At OptimHire, we help tech companies hire developers in days, not months, where we also provide free access to over 600,000+ pre-screened Tech talent and an AI-powered recruiting platform.”

“We have raised $3 Million in Seed funding from Mucker Capital and PitBull Ventures. Now, with over 120 clients and witnessing 26% growth MoM, we intend to raise $20 Million in the next phase of Series A funding. We would like to capitalize on product innovation and expand our team across geographies with priority markets being India, United States, and Canada,” he further added.

OptimHire Benefits:

For Companies

Free Access to 600,000+ Pre-Interviewed Candidates

Access to Free Job Postings

Free ATS (Application Tracking System)

(Application Tracking System) Premium Risk-Free Recruitment Service – OptimHire allows companies to enjoy peace of mind as they take care of all the hiring hassles. Plus, it is 100% risk-free as companies have to pay only after making a successful hire.

– OptimHire allows companies to enjoy peace of mind as they take care of all the hiring hassles. Plus, it is 100% risk-free as companies have to pay only after making a successful hire. 10X Faster Hiring – OptimHire does the unbelievable; reduces hiring time from 6 months to 12 days.

For Job Seekers

50% to 300% Hike in Salary – OptimHire’s ecosystem provides job opportunities from across the globe. As organizations compete for the best talent, OptimHire assists job seekers in locating the best job opportunities with the highest pay.

– OptimHire’s ecosystem provides job opportunities from across the globe. As organizations compete for the best talent, OptimHire assists job seekers in locating the best job opportunities with the highest pay. 10x Faster Placement – OptimHire’s global job ecosystem facilitates candidates with a provision to fill only a single application to apply for multiple job openings. Thus, making the whole process 10x faster and easier for candidates.

For Referral Partners – Freelance Recruiters/ Affiliates

10x Income – OptimHire pays up to 90% of the revenue that it makes on each placement as commission to the respective Referral Partner.

– OptimHire pays up to 90% of the revenue that it makes on each placement as commission to the respective Referral Partner. 10x Transparency & Ease of Use – OptimHire is the first and the only company in the HRTech Industry that has created the most transparent and sophisticated referral system. OptimHire’s Referral Partners have all the tools and complete transparency on the hiring stages of their referred candidates.

About OptimHire:

OptimHire is a first-of-its-kind San Francisco based Tech Recruiting company that is disrupting the recruiting industry with their 3-way smart ecosystem between Companies, Candidates, and Referral Partners and hence reducing the average hiring time from 6 Months to just 12 Days. OptimHire helps businesses hire their ‘A’ team in a matter of days, instead of months.

Contacts

For media queries, please contact: MSL

Akshay Pawar | [email protected] | Prem Kumar | [email protected]