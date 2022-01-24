Oxurion Announces Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders’ Meetings

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US – April 1, 2022 – 07.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announces extraordinary and annual shareholders’ meetings to be held on Tuesday 3 May 2022 at 10:00 AM (CET) and 2:00 PM (CET), respectively.

The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on our website Oxurion/shareholders.

