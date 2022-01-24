Philanthropic Project, Impact Women NFTs, Launches to Combat Domestic Violence in Brazil

Florianópolis, Brazil, Apr 2, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Impact Women NFT, a philanthropic project displaying exquisite artworks handmade by a talented artist, has announced the launch of its NFT project. Aimed at combating domestic violence in the previously mentioned South American country, these beautifully crafted NFTs were created by renowned, talented, and award-winning illustrator Manu Cunhas.

Designed by Brazilian fintech to fight the scourge of domestic violence and abuse of women, Impact Women NFT will raise funds for non-profit organizations to take a stand against women’s abuse on all levels.

Current statistics show that domestic violence is at an all-time high. Brazil sits fifth in the ranking of homicides globally; one woman gets raped every eleven minutes. Five hundred and three women suffer aggression every hour, one woman gets killed every two hours, and five beatings occur every two minutes.

Impact Women NFT is fighting to put an end to these crimes.

Profit Shared to Non-profit Organization, Artist, and Project Producer

Split into phases, the first one comprising 20 excellent, awe-inspiring, and elegantly designed artworks of remarkable and high-impact women in history, each of these NFT auctions will greatly benefit non-profit organizations. The goal of the first phase is to raise 30 ETH, ten in auction mode starting at the price of 0.15 ETH and ten in 50 units for a fixed fee of 0.05 ETH.

Impact Women NFT has hand-picked eight exciting and industrious non-profits aggressively fighting violence against women in Brazil. 70% of profits garnered from these NFTs sales will be set aside for organizations, 12% to support Manu Cunhas, another 12% for Doare—the project producer and social enterprise company—and 6% for carbon credits through MOSS.

The campaign will end on May 31st, 2022, and Impact Women NFT will offer rewards and surprises like special parties and airdrops in the metaverse.

A project where art meets philanthropy, Impact Women NFT, will share stories of amazing women that have changed society. The founding team selects ten Brazilian and international women to show respect and admiration for the work they have put in.

An Ambitious Roadmap

Built on sustainability and longevity, Impact Women NFT has introduced a viable and strategic roadmap comprising detailed future events. Divided into separate phases, Impact Women NFT plans to run a decentralized autonomous organization [DAO], create and launch a native token, and a non-profit crypto fund to support organizations combating domestic violence and other forms of abuse against women.

Additionally, Impact Women NFT will continue to create and release amazing, unique, well-designed, and aesthetically pleasing artworks to support life-changing non-profits.

About Impact Women NFT

Impact Women NFT is a philanthropic project that displays magnificent and well-crafted artworks made by Manu Cunhas. Aimed at combating domestic violence, Impact Women NFT will fund existing non-profits championing and empowering women in the country and beyond.

