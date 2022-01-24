ParkourSC to Demonstrate Digital Visibility Platform at LogiPharma 2022

ParkourSC will showcase its digital supply chain operations platform at world’s largest life sciences supply chain event

NICE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ColdChain—ParkourSC, the industry-leading real-time supply chain operations platform, today announced its participation and exhibition at LogiPharma, taking place on April 5 – 7 in Nice, France. ParkourSC will be demonstrating the capabilities of its new digital supply chain operations platform and how it enables the life sciences companies to improve patient outcomes.

Powered by digital twin modeling and multi-enterprise collaboration, the ParkourSC real-time supply chain operations solution provides companies with end-to-end visibility into their supply chain, from production down to the last mile, to drive innovation for resilience, improve visibility and agility, and boost customer satisfaction. In a heavily regulated environment like the life sciences industry, supply chain transparency is crucial to prevent quality issues during the production or transportation of drugs. With ParkourSC, customers have assurance that all items in a shipment are exceeding security, quality, and compliance standards throughout the entire chain of custody.

“The annual LogiPharma event showcases the most modern, innovative technologies that are transforming the life sciences supply chain,” said Mahesh Veerina, CEO of ParkourSC. “We look forward to demonstrating the unique functionalities of our digital supply chain operations platform and illustrating how it will alleviate many of the supply chain challenges the life sciences industry is facing today.”

What: LogiPharma is the world’s largest life sciences supply chain event that convenes life sciences supply chain leaders, their teams and service partners. Through interactive discussions and debates, attendees learn practical solutions to optimize their supply chain value, visibility, flexibility and deliver a customer-first experience while saving costs, reducing risk, and remaining compliant



When: April 5 – 7, 2022



Where: ParkourSC will be exhibiting its digital visibility platform in an on-site hospitality suite at the Nice Acropolis Convention Centre in Nice, France. Attendees will see a live demo of the ParkourSC solution and learn about its business benefits to life sciences companies.

For more details on the ParkourSC product demo and how to attend the demo sessions, please visit https://www.parkoursc.com/events/logipharma-2022/

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC delivers agility and transparency into supply chain operations to drive strategic innovation and resilience, enable timely decisions, boost customer satisfaction, and increase revenue. Our real-time supply chain operations platform is powered by next-generation technologies such as hyper-scale graph modeling, AI/ML, and massive real-time data ingestion from IoT and other contextual signals. Customers use ParkourSC to digitize their supply chain quickly and easily; gain continuous visibility into variance from plan at any point and any level in the supply chain; predict and mitigate risks and excursions; ensure quality, compliance and sustainability; and eliminate millions of dollars of waste. For more information, visit: ParkourSC.com

Contacts

Elena Philippou



10Fold Communications for ParkourSC



Email: [email protected]

Web: ParkourSC.com