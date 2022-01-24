PathAI and GlaxoSmithKline Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Accelerate Research and Drug Development

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), today announced a strategic multi-year partnership to accelerate scientific research and drug development programs in oncology and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) by leveraging PathAI’s technologies in digital pathology including the use of PathAI’s AIM-NASH tool.





“GSK’s world-leading AI/ML capability, including our dedicated in-house hub in London, is applying a predictive and data-driven approach to drug discovery and clinical trials with the aim of improving the success rates of new medicines. We look forward to leveraging both PathAI’s expertise and models to advance GSK’s proprietary AI models and focus on designing better models to deliver improved treatment options for patients with cancer and NASH,” said Kim Branson, SVP Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at GSK.

“Our partnership will combine GSK and PathAI’s AI and platform engineering teams to scale algorithm development and enable the discovery of new insights that can be rapidly integrated into clinical trials,” said Andrew Beck, CEO and Co-founder of PathAI. “With our combined efforts, we aim to harness the power of machine learning to predict which patients will benefit from therapies in key high need areas.”

