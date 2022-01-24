Smith Micro Announces $7.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today announced that on March 31 2022, the Company entered into a secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association. This revolving line of credit provides the Company with borrowings of up to $7.0 million that can be utilized to finance the Company’s working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The credit facility has a term of one year but may be renewed upon mutual agreement of the parties.

William W. Smith Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We are very pleased to enter into this credit facility with Wells Fargo, which provides Smith Micro with the additional financial flexibility at attractive terms to support our ongoing research and development strategy and to execute product implementations for our wireless telecommunications carrier customers, including migrating multiple carriers onto the SafePath 7 Family Safety platform.”

Additional information concerning the credit agreement and related security agreements can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2022.

