Peachtree Continues to Add to Leadership Team with the Focus on Expanding Its Investment Platform

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peachtree Hotel Group (“Peachtree”) and its affiliates announced that it added experienced executives with significant investment, operational and organizational expertise to its management teams. The recent additions bolster the company’s ability to expand its investment platform further.

“I am extremely pleased to see such an experienced group of executives joining Peachtree,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s CEO. “Current market conditions are highly compelling for commercial real estate investing. We expect to see significant growth and appreciation across the sectors that Peachtree invests in, driving values past pre-pandemic levels. Also, values of real estate assets have historically moved in line with inflation over the longer term.

“These additions strengthen our ability to support our strategic growth objectives to scale our investment platform further and diversify allocation strategies.”

The expanded management teams now include:

Matthew Ram – Senior Vice President, Acquisitions – Peachtree Hotel Group

Ram has significant experience with private equity investments, including capital raising, acquisitions and dispositions, fund administration and investor relations. He most recently served as vice president of acquisitions for McKibbon Hospitality, responsible for sourcing and underwriting acquisitions of hotels, hotel mortgage debt and preferred equity investments. Previously, Ram held leadership positions with Liberty Group, J.J. Haines & Co. and Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida. He is also an active board member of the Real Estate Investment Council and Society of Real Estate Professionals.

Susan McClure, Ph.D. – Vice President Leadership & Executive Development – Peachtree Hotel Group

Dr. McClure has been a trusted advisor to senior leaders throughout her career. She most recently served as vice president / principal consultant, North America for Right Management helping organizations attract, develop and retain top talent for rapidly transforming business environments. Previously, Dr. McClure held leadership positions with The Highland Group, Conner Partners and Wells Real Estate Funds. She received her Ph.D. in Organizational & Management from Capella University and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Georgia State University.

Will Woodworth – Vice President, Investments – Peachtree Hospitality Development

Woodworth has spent his career in hospitality real estate, demonstrating success in acquisitions, developments, and debt and equity capital market transactions. Prior to Peachtree, he was vice president of investments at AMS Hospitality/Stormont Hospitality Group, where he focused on the sourcing, underwriting and capital raising for new development and acquisition opportunities of full-service and boutique hotels throughout the southeast. Previously, Woodworth held positions with Rockbridge and Wells Fargo. He has an MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, with a focus on finance and real estate, and a bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition, Woodworth sits on the board and is the current treasurer of the Atlanta Hospitality Alliance.

Nicole Havens – Vice President, Revenue Management – Peachtree Hospitality Management

Havens’ experience expands from Hilton corporate, property-level leadership, multi-brand management support and asset development. This has allowed for a strong history of facilitating team training and development within the core disciplines of sales, revenue management and eCommerce. Additionally, Havens has driven commercial strategy for owned and managed portfolios across the Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt landscape during her career. Within the diversity of portfolio management, she has extensively partnered with some of the top REITs in the country, bringing a key focus on owner relations tailoring communication and strategic roadmaps to fit the goals of third-party asset management teams. Havens received her bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University.

Kelly Mascari – Vice President, Operations – Peachtree Hospitality Management

Mascari has been in the hospitality industry for 25 years working in operations and sales. Prior to joining Peachtree, Mascari was chief sales officer for Pinstripes, handling sales for its events and catering services. Previously, Mascari was senior vice president for First Hospitality Group and Pillar Hotels & Resorts. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia. In addition, Mascari is a Leadership Mastery Trainer and PI Certified Coach.

About Peachtree Hotel Group

Peachtree is a real estate private equity investment firm investing primarily in hospitality. Since its founding in 2008, the company has completed hundreds of real estate investments valued at more than $6.4 billion in total market capitalization, and currently has $2.3 billion in equity under management. For more information, visit www.peachtreehotelgroup.com.

About Peachtree Hospitality Development

Peachtree Hospitality Development, a division of Peachtree Hotel Group, undertakes hotel development and construction opportunities, including ground-up new construction and renovations of nationally branded, limited-service, full-service and select-service hotels. For more information, visit www.peachtreehotelgroup.com.

About Peachtree Hospitality Management

Peachtree Hospitality Management, a division of Peachtree Hotel Group, is a hotel management company that creates loyalty across all stakeholders – team members, guests and owners. PHM’s proprietary systems and processes maximize financial performance and value of every asset, deliver efficiencies and enable hotel teams to provide guests with an uncommon customer experience. PHM manages the performance of 82 hotels, across 23 brands with 9,943 rooms located in 18 states. In 2020, PHM ranked #40 on Hotel Business’ top hotel management companies. For more information, visit www.peachtreehotelgroup.com.

