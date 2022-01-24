Precisely Extends Data Integrity Leadership With New Geo Addressing Innovations

Best-in-class address verification, geocoding, and data enrichment enable enterprises to increase the accuracy of data and build context for faster, confident decisions

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced new geo addressing capabilities to easily verify, cleanse, and geocode address data in enterprise business systems such as CRM, Billing, ERP, Workforce Management, and more.

New geo addressing innovations launching from Precisely include enhanced address autocompletion, sophisticated matching algorithms, and new metadata options. The global reach of these market-leading capabilities is also being expanded through availability of Master Location Data in the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Finland – joining existing coverage in the US and Canada. Further expansion is planned throughout the year.

“We continue to innovate and extend our leadership in geo addressing, unlocking unparalleled levels of data context, which enables data integrity,” said Anjan Kundavaram, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. “We are broadening the reach of these best-in-class capabilities by bringing them to more places around the world and making them more accessible through flexible pricing and deployment options.”

Whether business users are working in enterprise applications, business intelligence (BI) and analytics dashboards, or Precisely’s industry-specific applications, associating rich and relevant context with data becomes a critical component of an organization’s data integrity strategy. The addition of geo addressing capabilities ensures that addresses found in the business data are verified, standardized, and cleaned for maximum accuracy.

“It may sound simple but leveraging addresses to inform business decisions is an extremely complex and ever-growing challenge, especially across multiple countries and address formats,” said Clarence Hempfield, Senior Vice President – Location Intelligence at Precisely. “Ensuring the best possible address match and obtaining hyper-accurate location coordinates requires deep domain expertise to deliver trusted results.”

Precisely’s geo addressing capabilities assign hyper-accurate location coordinates to addresses, and attach a unique and persistent identifier, known as the PreciselylD, to each address. The PreciselyID enables fast and easy data enrichment from Precisely’s catalog of more than 9000 attributes in over 400 datasets – including standard data such as points of interest and property attributes, or dynamic data like demographic movement or weather changes over time. With geo addressing and data enrichment from Precisely, deeper insights can be gained into customer preferences and behavior for more informed decisions, optimized business processes, product innovation, and marketing personalization.

“This announcement solidifies Precisely’s position as the market leader for address verification, geocoding, and data enrichment products,” said Hempfield. “With these latest enhancements, businesses can ensure their data is trusted and rich in context whenever and wherever it’s needed – at a price that can fit any budget.”

