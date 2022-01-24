OmniLife Brings on Experienced Health Care Leader Dyan Bymark to Scale the Business for Growth and Expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OmniLife, a SaaS health technology integrated communication and care coordination platform for the organ transplantation and organ failure care continuum, has named Dyan Bymark Chief Commercial Officer. In her newly created role, she will lead the company’s product, marketing, and business development initiatives as well as support sales operations to drive sustainable growth and position OmniLife as a leader in the rapidly growing healthcare coordination market.

Bymark brings more than 25 years of experience to OmniLife’s leadership team as a strategically focused and success-driven executive across multiple disciplines in the healthcare service industry. She has successfully helped lead numerous companies to acquisition through building high-performance teams, identifying new distribution channels and leading marketing and product innovation initiatives.

Prior to joining OmniLife, Bymark served as Vice President, Solutions and Strategy and Marketing and Product for Teladoc Health, where she led the B2B and B2C marketing, product development, and go-to-market strategy for the hospital and health systems division. During that time, she drove new sales opportunities, exceeded revenue goals, and secured key growth partnerships. Prior to her work at Teladoc Health, Bymark served in various management and leadership roles including business development, sales and marketing, and client relations at ScriptSave, Cigna, Thomson Reuters, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Public Relations from the University of St. Thomas and currently serves on the Board of Directors and Quality, Compliance and Standards Committee for Glencroft for Modern Aging.

“We have made incredible strides in the organ transplant industry in just a few years, emerging as a national leader in communication,” commented Dalton Shaull, founder and CEO of OmniLife. “With Dyan’s professional skills, deep expertise, and passion, she will help us grow even further to meet the demand for OmniLife around the country. Dyan is an outcome-driven leader, whose work ethic and values align with those of OmniLife, and we are very excited to have her on board.”

“OmniLife’s platform truly solves an ongoing problem for organ transplant patients and providers,” commented Bymark. “I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to taking this team’s passion and innovation to the next level.”

About OmniLife:

OmniLife has been leading efforts to improve communication, decision making, and care coordination between all stakeholders in the organ failure care continuum, with an integrated end-to-end organ intake and patient management solution to more efficiently secure the right organ for the right patient at the right time.

