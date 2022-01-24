Privitar Announces Strategic Partnership with Data Integration and Management Leader Denodo to Advance Modern Data Provisioning

Privitar and Denodo align to put safe data at the core of data mesh and logical data fabric powered by data virtualization

LONDON & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, today announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, the leader in data integration and management software. With this new partnership, Privitar and Denodo are aligning to advance modern data provisioning and put safe data at the core of any data mesh and logical data fabric powered by data virtualization.

“For an organization to be able to maximize their use of data for analytics, it needs to be both safe and accessible to the right people, at the right time,” said Mike Foster, Vice President of Technology Partners at Privitar. “By combining Privitar’s domain expertise in data privacy and modern data provisioning with Denodo’s leadership in data virtualization we‘re creating a force multiplier effect, enabling organizations to take an agile approach to creating, managing, governing, and protecting data products – then safely leverage that data for analytics within their organizations and beyond.”

Organizations are increasingly embracing data mesh and data fabrics as the basis of their modern architecture stacks, taking advantage of their ability to democratize both data access and management. By treating data as a product, it can be built once and reused in different analytical workloads rather than repeatedly re-inventing data integration pipelines to create that same information for different analytical systems.

Data virtualization has risen to the fore as a key enabler of data mesh architectures, being leveraged to produce, consume, and govern data products. Similarly, for any enterprise data fabric, data virtualization ensures less data copying and data replication, thus ensuring faster time-to-insights, better adherence to compliance, and stricter data governance. Safe, trusted data must be at the core of these systems to ensure that data remains safeguarded.

The combination of Denodo’s data virtualization and Privitar’s data privacy and provisioning solutions will enable organizations to manage and provision data products and sensitive data; automatically and transparently enforce governance policies based on the user, the location sensitivity, and intended purpose data; and remain compliant with relevant regulations and legislation.

“Denodo’s logical approach to data integration and management brings agility and flexibility, and can help organizations address the growing, layered complexities of data integration, management, and delivery,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, Denodo. “Our partnership with Privitar will enable organizations to automatically and transparently allow sensitive data to be consistently governed while remaining protected and compliant with legislation. We’re empowering organizations to unlock the value of distributed data, no matter where it lives, using the power of data virtualization and privacy-enhancing technology.”

To support the launch of the partnership, Privitar will present at Denodo’s Fast Data Strategy Virtual Summit, kicking off on April 27th. Learn more or register here.

About Privitar



Privitar empowers organizations to use their data safely and ethically. Our modern data provisioning solution builds collaborative workflows and policy-based data privacy and access controls into data operations. Only Privitar has the right combination of technology, domain expertise, and best practices to support data-driven innovation while navigating regulations and protecting customer trust.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.privitar.com.

About Denodo



Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

Contacts

Media:



Crystal Woody



Sr. Director of Strategic Communications



[email protected]