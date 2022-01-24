Progenity Announces Two Poster Presentations at Controlled Release Society 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts presenting preclinical data on its systemic therapeutics delivery system for presentation at the Controlled Release Society (CRS) 2022 Annual Meeting. CRS is an international gathering of experts in the design, development, and implementation of novel drug delivery technologies. This year’s meeting is focused on advanced delivery science and will take place in Montreal, Canada, July 11-15, 2022.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Development of ex-vivo and in-vivo models to assess the performance of an oral biotherapeutic delivery system capsule. (3732683)
Presenting Author: Christopher Wahl, MD, MBA
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Date: July 13 & 14
   
Abstract Title: Assessing the performance of an oral biotherapeutic delivery system using intra-duodenal endoscopy delivery in Yucatan minipigs (3732923)
Presenting Author: Christopher Wahl, MD, MBA
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Date: July 13 & 14

Abstracts will be published by CRS in advance of the conference. Poster presentations will be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.

About Progenity 
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics and is developing a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise drug delivery solutions and diagnostic sampling. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

