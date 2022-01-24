Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Conference Call to Provide a Corporate Update

-CLEAR Study enrollment ongoing top-line data expected 2H 2022-
-Diagnostic partnering discussions ongoing-

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that it will host investor conference call on April 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 815-0146 for domestic callers and (631) 625-3219 for international callers. Please provide the operator with the passcode 1166664 to join the conference call. An archive of the conference call will be available on Revelation’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has multiple product candidates in development. REVTx-99b, the lead therapeutic candidate, is being developed for allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-99b is currently being evaluated as a treatment for allergic rhinitis in a phase 1b CLEAR study. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2022. REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation. Revelation has engaged MedWorld Advisors to facilitate partnering of the REVDx-501 asset. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Company Contacts

Sandra Vedrick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Human Resources
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: [email protected]

and

Chester Zygmont, III
Chief Financial Officer
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: [email protected]

