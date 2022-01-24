Prosek Partners and Blue Dot Capital Launch Integrated Investor Relations ESG Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prosek Partners, a leading integrated marketing and communications firm, announced today the launch of an investor relations (IR) environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory services offering in partnership with Blue Dot Capital, a strategic sustainable finance consultancy.

Prosek acquired a stake in Blue Dot in 2021 to enhance the firm’s ESG capabilities and offer strategic ESG advisory for financial services clients. The new offering announced today, developed specifically for public and late-stage companies, pairs Prosek’s IR experience with Blue Dot’s ESG and sustainable finance expertise to offer ESG counsel to companies as they navigate the ESG landscape and effectively communicate their ESG value proposition to investors.

“Companies in the public market today face increased expectations from stakeholders around ESG strategy and disclosure,” said Alex Jorgensen, senior vice president, head of investor relations at Prosek Partners. “This new offering from Prosek and Blue Dot combines best-in-class counsel from the lenses of IR and ESG to help clients align ESG policies and programs to investor priorities and create ESG narratives that resonate with the investment community.”

“For companies looking to institutionalize their ESG programs, refine ESG disclosures or better align to ESG investors’ and rating agencies’ expectations, Blue Dot and Prosek can help,” said Chris Miller, director and head of IR practice at Blue Dot Capital. “Our experience and expertise working with leading investors and data providers give us the perspective to help clients cut through the noise and focus on developing ESG programs and disclosures that matter and create value.”

The new integrated offering will be led within Prosek by Alex Jorgensen and Alex Straus. Jorgensen brings deep ESG experience, working with Temasek Management Services, Stewardship Asia Centre, the Singapore Exchange (SGX), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to develop the inaugural stewardship code for institutional investors in the market in 2014. Since then, he has advised on and led many investor engagement campaigns, annual report processes and proxy contests. Straus was foundational in developing an ESG offering at Real Chemistry prior to joining Prosek in 2021, and has advised on the development of many ESG programs in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors.

Chris Miller will lead Blue Dot’s work on the offering. In addition to scaling Blue Dot’s IR practice, Chris works with financial services clients on ESG program development across asset classes and thematic focus areas. Prior to joining Blue Dot, Chris was a Vice President at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), where he was responsible for developing and implementing thematic global proxy voting guidelines and recommendations regarding company performance on ESG issues for asset owners and asset managers.

About Prosek Partners

Every brand has a story to tell. And we’re experts at telling it. Prosek Partners is a certified Woman-Owned Business, among the largest integrated, independent communications and marketing firms in the U.S. and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Services include digital and traditional media relations, financial communications, public affairs, investor relations, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, content creation, publishing, media training and more. Its strategic branding offering – Prophecy by Prosek – takes a holistic approach to creative branding and storytelling, with capabilities spanning every facet of advertising, strategy and design to deliver breakthrough results. The firm has been named PRovoke’s “Best Agency to Work For” and “Global and North American Corporate/Financial Agency of the Year,” an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, a “Best PR Firm in America” by Observer, and a “Top Place to Work in PR” by PR News. For more information about Prosek Partners, please visit www.prosek.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Blue Dot Capital

Blue Dot Capital is a sustainable finance consultancy. We partner with financial services firms to support the end-to-end development and execution of ESG and impact investing programs, capabilities, and products. Our clients and partners include asset managers, alternative investment managers, family offices, and data providers. For more information about Blue Dot Capital, please visit www.bluedotcapital.co or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

