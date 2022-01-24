Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Shares Data Analytics Expertise on the LawNext Podcast

ELM Solutions’ Jeffrey Solomon dives into how law departments are using data with host Bob Ambrogi

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LawNext–Jeffrey Solomon, Head of Managed Services and Analytics at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, is featured on Bob Ambrogi’s widely followed LawNext podcast to discuss how corporate legal departments are using the power of data analytics to drive a more strategic approach to managing legal budgets and spend.

Much of the nearly 40-minute conversation is dedicated to the transformational insights being generated by ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database – the world’s most comprehensive legal spend database, which includes information from more than $150 billion in invoices. Solomon explains how that legal spend data is leveraged by ELM Solutions products such as LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer and Predictive Insights to help law departments derive greater visibility around outside counsel spend, promote stronger adherence to billing guidelines, and select the best law firms for a given matter.

“Analyzing legal spend can transform the way that corporate legal departments approach the daily practice of law,” Solomon says. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share with Bob Ambrogi and the LawNext podcast how Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database is supporting that evolution by enabling more strategic decision-making and greater transparency around legal spend.”

Solomon has spent more than two decades consulting within the legal technology sector. His current role includes overseeing a team that leads innovation initiatives through ideation, market research, development, and go-to market for a portfolio of AI-powered products and managed services.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $150 billion in invoices.

