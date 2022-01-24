Pyramid Analytics Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Jointly Offer Decision Intelligence at Scale

Advanced Business Intelligence Analytics Provider Deepens Relationship with AWS to Drive Joint Business Sales and Mutual Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics—AWS SUMMIT 2022 – Pyramid Analytics, a leading global provider of next-generation business analytics for enterprises, today announced it is strengthening its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for approved independent software vendors (ISVs) that run on or integrate with AWS. The program allows Pyramid and AWS to collaboratively provide customers and partners with resources to accelerate the adoption of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform on a global scale, helping more organizations to achieve faster time to value.

Key Points:

The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides Pyramid Analytics with focused co-sell support and sales enablement resources, including prioritized access to millions of active AWS customers through AWS field sellers globally.

Participation in the program streamlines the path to purchase for customers through access to enhanced technical expertise and streamlined procurement and billing to drive better outcomes and lower costs.

Running Pyramid Analytics Decision Intelligence on AWS creates a reliable, scalable business intelligence solution.

Businesses can purchase the platform through AWS Marketplace as a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) offering and have the option to use AWS EDP resources for added cost benefits.

The Pyramid Analytics Decision Intelligence Platform has been validated through the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), ensuring the software meets the best practices established by AWS. Pyramid Analytics integrates seamlessly with AWS and cloud data sources, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon EMR, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Athena, SAP HANA, SAP BW4/HANA, Exasol, Snowflake, Databricks, and many more. The Pyramid Platform is used by companies around the world to unify data from any source and empower employees with insights to make faster, more informed decisions.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Quotes

Dave Henry, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Pyramid Analytics: “Pyramid and AWS share a customer-first culture and synergistic visions for innovation in the Decision Intelligence market. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with AWS through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to help more global customers fuel their growth and develop winning business strategies with Pyramid Analytics. This development also further supports our commitment to providing cloud options and support to our customers.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what’s next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

