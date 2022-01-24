QuoLab Technologies Announces Partnership With B Technology

Partnership will extend QuoLab’s reach into government markets

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuoLab Technologies, provider of a data-centric security operations platform (SOP), today announced its partnership with B Technology, an Austin, Texas-based IT infrastructure and cyber security solutions provider. B Technology will serve as an official reseller of the QuoLab platform, helping the company to extend its reach to both commercial and government entities.

“Now more than ever, strong security is a requirement for every organization. This partnership will empower us to deliver much-needed collaboration capabilities to more practitioners than ever before,” said Dan Young, CEO of QuoLab. “Mirroring our own beliefs, B Technology is acutely focused on helping the people behind the scenes make security a reality for organizations. Together, we can truly be a force for good by putting power back into the hands of those protecting our most vital systems.”

As an official reseller, B Technology will offer QuoLab’s platform to its current customer base, including the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence, and Civilian Agencies across the Federal Government, as well as all future customers. This is the first partnership of its kind for B Technology, and will open the door to more opportunities for both companies.

“Security is a monumental task, and it takes a lot of time and resources to ensure that it’s getting done right,” said Stephanie Miller, President of B Technology. “With QuoLab’s platform, organizations will be able to cut time and costs, freeing individual practitioners up to focus more on the tasks that matter most, while also removing the common roadblocks that have prevented them from fully accomplishing their goals in the past.”

This partnership highlights QuoLab’s continued commitment to bringing enhanced security operations capabilities to organizations worldwide, last seen in its partnership with WhoisXML API. In addition to these efforts, QuoLab aims to continue being an innovative force within the industry and will be bringing new capabilities to market, as well as engaging in more reseller partnerships in 2022. For more information about QuoLab, please visit https://quolab.com/.

About B Technology

B Technology is an SBA-Certified Woman-Owned and HUBZone small business leveraging over 20 years of experience in federal government service, contract administration, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Management (C4IM), and cybersecurity expertise to delivering a broad range of Infrastructure Operations, Cybersecurity, Virtualization, and Cloud Computing services. The company delivers critical communications and network security to customers in the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence, and Civilian Agencies across the Federal Government. B Technology is quality and security focused – ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified.

About QuoLab Technologies

QuoLab Technologies empowers security professionals to analyze, investigate and respond to threats within an integrated ecosystem. The collaborative, data-centric platform merges deep analytics and intuitive workflows, enabling human operators to efficiently deliver on their mission. The company believes that increased focus on cooperation, combined with scalable, distributed data handling and processing techniques is the key to gaining a decisive advantage in the ever-evolving security operations space.

Contacts

Media

Henry Ruff



LaunchTech Communications



[email protected]

443-504-2331