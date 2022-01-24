Smart Eye Announces Magnus Brunzell as New VP of Automotive Fleet and Aftermarket Business Unit

Smart Eye, the pioneer of Human Insight AI, scales its automotive Fleet and Aftermarket business with new appointment

GOTHENBURG, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart Eye, the pioneer of Human Insight AI and global leader in AI-based Driver Monitoring and Interior Sensing, today announced the appointment of Magnus Brunzell as VP of Applied AI Systems. Brunzell will lead this business unit, responsible for the development and delivery of Smart Eye’s end-to-end Driver Monitoring Systems for fleet and aftermarket. By combining the company’s purpose-built proprietary hardware with its proven Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software, Smart Eye offers a plug-and-play product built on over 20 years of automotive experience, which Brunzell will help to scale globally.





Driver Monitoring Systems have become an increasingly important safety feature — not just in newer passenger cars, but also for trucks, buses and the millions of cars already on the road. As a result, the demand for complete, out-of-the-box and easy to install Driver Monitoring Systems, including both hardware and software, has grown steadily over the last few years. To target this new and rapidly growing market, Smart Eye started Applied AI Systems in 2019, with the purpose of delivering a high-performing and cost-effective safety solution for fleet and aftermarket that is Euro NCAP and GSR compliant.

Prior to being appointed its new VP, Brunzell has been deeply involved in the business unit as Director of Business Development, and has played an important role in developing Smart Eye’s first DMS product for fleet and aftermarket customers. Today, the business unit consists of developers and a team tasked with sales, marketing and partnership management. The majority of the team is based at Smart Eye’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“Magnus has been part of the core team starting up this new business unit and bringing its first product to market,” said Martin Krantz, CEO and founder of Smart Eye. “The automotive fleet and aftermarket are significant growth markets for Smart Eye. This product is also intended for low volume truck and bus OEMs who can benefit from an out-of-the-box solution. As proven by customer demand, our industry-leading technology addresses a void in this space. I have confidence in Magnus to take lead of Applied AI Systems as we start delivering this groundbreaking new DMS to fleet and aftermarket customers.”

“I’m very excited to step into this new role,” said Magnus Brunzell, newly appointed VP of Applied AI Systems. “Over the past few years, I have seen how our hard work has resulted in an incredible Driver Monitoring System that is sure to take the automotive industry by storm. I’m beyond proud of what we have accomplished so far, and I look forward to seeing how our technology will make roads safer around the world and ultimately save lives.”

Brunzell has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and has held a variety of technical, operations and business roles at companies including Alps Electric, Delphi Automotive Systems and Mecel. Brunzell has a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden.

To find out more about Smart Eye’s Driver Monitoring System for fleet and aftermarket, listen to the new episode of the Human-Centric AI Podcast with Magnus Brunzell here.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Together with its subsidiaries Affectiva and iMotions, the company is bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.

Smart Eye offers road-ready Driver Monitoring Systems and next-level Interior Sensing solutions built on two decades of automotive experience. Smart Eye’s technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles as OEM or Tier 1 solutions and has been selected by 14 of the world’s leading car manufacturers for 90 car models. Smart Eye also provides complete hardware and software solutions for fleet and aftermarket, powering vehicles on the road today.

As the preferred partner to the automotive industry, Smart Eye is leading the way towards safer, more sustainable transportation and mobility experiences enhancing wellness, comfort, and entertainment.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999, is publicly traded and headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or [email protected].

