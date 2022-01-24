Red Hook Container Terminal Announces Operating Performance Results for its Fleet of 10 Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Battery Electric Terminal Tractors

81% Reduction in Fuel Costs

PORT NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hook Container Terminals LLC announced today the results of the first full quarter of operating performance data for its fleet of ten (10) BYD Motors heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric terminal tractors being operated at its container terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey. Red Hook’s electric fleet achieved an 81% decline in fuel costs and a 90% drop in climate altering CO 2 emissions, compared to previous performance with diesel-powered vehicles. The Red Hook fleet represents the single largest deployment of zero-emission battery electric terminal tractors in the eastern United States and the first at a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey marine terminal.





“I am happy to report that the operating results for the BYD battery electric terminal tractors are truly outstanding,” said Mike Stamatis, President & CEO of Red Hook Container Terminal LLC. “We have recorded an 81% decline in fuel costs and a 90% decline in CO 2 emissions, all while achieving 100% uptime of our terminal tractor fleet. The BYD terminal tractors and Amply Power control systems are both working perfectly. We are now pursuing additional emission reduction projects in Red Hook’s drive to net zero by 2025.”

The battery electric tractors are being used to move cargo containers at the Red Hook Marine Terminal in Port Newark, as well as to make runs to the other terminals at Port Newark and Port Elizabeth, and to run to the Millennium Marine Rail facility. The project was developed and is managed by Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT), the leading New Jersey-based developer and manager of zero-emission truck and bus projects for public and private fleets.

“We have left the land of estimates and projections and crossed into the real world of digitally-monitored performance data. As the project developer and project manager, CCMT is ecstatic about the results, which actually exceed our expectations, which were pretty high in the first place,” said James Sherman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC. “The interesting thing to me is how much of the fuel costs and CO 2 emissions are the result of idling emissions. Every port operator can achieve these same results right now.”

Managed charging, provided by partner AMPLY Power’s OMEGA software system, has been key to maintaining low fueling costs and ensuring vehicles are charged and ready to operate at the beginning of each shift. OMEGA optimizes charging for low costs while keeping the amount of electricity drawn at the site within peak load limits; the software also manages the charging operation to identify and resolve any problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Red Hook to help bring their vision of sustainable, environmentally-sound port operations to life, and are thrilled to help them achieve fuel cost reductions while doing so,” said Sean Larkin, Director of Sales and Business Development for AMPLY Power. “Many people worry about the costs of electricity, but as Red Hook has proven, electric vehicles can be cost-effective to fuel while also demonstrating reliable uptime, with no missed days of operations. It’s a win-win situation.”

“The Red Hook Terminal and the Port of Newark are a great proving ground for BYD’s advanced and innovative battery electric technology. These results show that a hard-at-work operation like the Red Hook Terminal, and the community it serves, benefits from eliminating carbon from our atmosphere,” said Patrick Duan, Senior Vice President Operations, BYD North America. “Congratulations to the Red Hook Terminal and Port of Newark for achieving these very positive results.”

About Red Hook Terminals LLC

Red Hook Terminals LLC is a multi-faceted marine terminal developer, operator, stevedore and operator of the Cross-Harbor Barging Operation with three facilities in the Port of NY/NJ complex and operations in Freeport, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland. With cargo handling capabilities and productivity second to none in the Port of NY&NJ, Red Hook Terminals is able to handle any type or size cargo. Whether it is a bulk commodity such as aggregates, steel or lumber, reefer cargo, containers, yachts, heavy lifts, autos, high and heavy (lolo and roro), OOG or special project cargoes, Red Hook Terminals is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of our customers. Red Hook is also leading the way in the development of and use of clean energy and technology, such as the largest dedicated off-shore wind port project in the Port of NY/NJ to serve the needs of the emerging off-shore wind industry in the United States, and the first and largest deployment of heavy-duty zero emission yard tractors along the eastern seaboard of the United States and the first at a Port of NY&NJ marine terminal.

About Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC

CCMT helped pioneer the battery electric truck and bus industry and is now the leading New Jersey-based developer and manager of zero emission truck and bus fleet projects. CCMT has developed and arranged public and private funding for multiple medium and heavy-duty battery electric truck and bus projects across New Jersey involving a wide variety of vehicles including garbage trucks, yard tractors, shuttle buses, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) school buses, and box delivery trucks. We focus on projects in Overburdened Communities.

CCMT also delivers project management services for electric fleet projects including engineering, procurement, and construction services. CCMT was the project manager for the design, installation, integration, and optimization of the charger bank for Red Hook Container Terminal’s yard tractor fleet. The charging system includes chargers, automated charging control software, and telematic systems. Wherever possible, CCMT looks to incorporate solar + storage to create a microgrid that can provide low-cost renewable energy and continue to supply power during grid power failures.

About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers and dealers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.

BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy management provider for mission-critical fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. AMPLY’s intelligent charge management software, OMEGA, co-optimizes charging for low cost energy and carbon impact, while offering improved resilience and a 99.9% reliability target, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with its optional Charging-as-a-Service model, AMPLY’s vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows the company to handle all the details of charging an EV fleet, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital expenditures. As fleets continue to work to meet sustainability goals, AMPLY’s fully managed solution is a cost effective and service-focused approach, reducing fuel costs by as much as 85 percent and making electrification easy for organizations of all sizes. AMPLY was recently named to Global Cleantech 100 for the third year in a row. AMPLY was acquired by bp in December of 2021 as bp’s first step into US electrification. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

