SentinelOne Leads MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® with 100% Prevention, Detection, and Highest Scores

Singularity XDR Leads for Third Consecutive Year Delivering Superior Visibility and Automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, released its results from the fourth round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® evaluations. SentinelOne is the only vendor to score highest among analytic detections for three consecutive years. Out of the 30 vendors evaluated, SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR achieved 100% prevention, 100% detection, the highest analytic coverage (108/109), and zero detection delays, demonstrating the platform’s ability to autonomously combat against the most sophisticated threat actors.

The fourth round of MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations evaluated vendors’ ability to protect against advanced attack techniques including Wizard Spider and Sandworm. Key MITRE evaluation results include:

100% Prevention Across Operating Systems: Security teams demand technology that matches the rapid pace at which adversaries operate. SentinelOne Singularity XDR determines the precise moment when malicious activity occurs and takes autonomous action to stop and remediate threats, all without human intervention.

High-Quality Analytic Detections Create Context: There aren't enough skilled cybersecurity professionals to combat the attack landscape alert by alert. SentinelOne Singularity XDR provides real-time correlation and context to minimize alert fatigue, empowering security analysts to turn data into stories, and stories into context.

Full Visibility with Zero Detection Delays: With a comprehensive view of the entire enterprise, SentinelOne Singularity XDR outperformed without any delayed detections, minimizing dwell time through automation.

Stand Out Simplicity: SentinelOne Singularity XDR summarized two days of testing into nine campaign level console alerts, showcasing the platform's ability to correlate, contextualize, and alleviate SOC burdens with machine speed.

“Singularity XDR platform pushes the boundaries of autonomous technology to stop today’s most sophisticated cyber threats,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “Deploying solutions that keep enterprises one step ahead of attackers and address threats in real-time is critical for today’s threat landscape. Achieving 100% prevention, 100% detection, the highest analytic coverage, and zero detection delays in this year’s Wizard Spider and Sandworm MITRE assessment validates our ability to provide autonomous security across the enterprise.”

SentinelOne was one of the first endpoint companies to correlate alerts in-product with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, embrace the MITRE ATT&CK Endpoint Protection Product Evaluation, and incorporate the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the new threat hunting standard. As a leader across MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations for the third consecutive year, SentinelOne is committed to providing immediate and enriched threat context and visibility within the MITRE framework.

To learn more about SentinelOne’s results on the fourth round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® evaluations, visit: https://www.sentinelone.com/lp/mitre/

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

