Redwood Trust Announces Chief Investment Officer of RWT Horizons

Ryan McBride to Transition Into Chief Investment Officer Role Full-Time

MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced Ryan McBride will transition full-time to the role of Chief Investment Officer of RWT Horizons, the venture arm of Redwood that targets early stage companies transforming financial and real estate technology. This transition is effective immediately and McBride will report directly to Dash Robinson, Redwood’s President.

McBride originally joined the Redwood platform as part of the Company’s October 2019 acquisition of CoreVest Finance, for which he has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2014 (including at predecessor company Colony American Finance). McBride assumed the dual role of RWT Horizons’ Chief Investment Officer in March 2021. This transition to full-time Chief Investment Officer of RWT Horizons reflects the continued growth and maturation of the RWT Horizons platform as a leading investor in disruptive technologies designed to drive transformative change in housing finance as well as in Redwood’s overall suite of businesses. In this role, McBride will now be dedicated full-time to developing and executing on RWT Horizons’ investment and operational strategy, including capital deployment, strategic partnerships and other capital formation activities.

“Across his career, Ryan has a proven investment track record and has established himself as a valuable member of Redwood’s leadership team,” said Dash Robinson, Redwood’s President. “Since the inception of RWT Horizons, Ryan has helped to build a strong and well-balanced platform with numerous high-quality investments in companies whose missions directly align with Redwood’s strategy. As the need for innovation in the housing sector continues to grow, we are excited for Ryan and the RWT Horizons team to continue evolving the platform.”

“From the beginning, RWT Horizons has sought to support companies whose technologies are accretive to Redwood’s businesses and can drive efficiencies within our residential and business-purpose lending platforms,” said McBride. “We are focused on investing in companies whose technologies can lead to meaningful innovation across housing finance and real estate. We have already made significant progress on this vision, and I look forward to the continued expansion of our strategy.”

As of March 31, 2022, RWT Horizons has made 21 investments in 18 early stage fintech and proptech companies, all with a nexus to Redwood’s overall corporate strategy.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not well served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our aggregation, origination and investment activities have evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily assets. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. We operate our business in three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. Additionally, through RWT Horizons™, our venture investing initiative, we invest in early-stage companies strategically aligned with our business across the lending, real estate, and financial technology sectors to drive innovations across our residential and business-purpose lending platforms. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and established a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About RWT Horizons

RWT Horizons is Redwood’s venture investment arm focused on early stage companies driving innovation in financial and real estate technology, digital infrastructure, and other related areas of focus. Investments made through RWT Horizons are designed to support companies whose technologies are accretive to Redwood’s broader operations, including its residential and business-purpose lending platforms. For more information about RWT Horizons, please visit their website at www.rwthorizons.com.

Contacts

Kaitlyn Mauritz



SVP, Head of Investor Relations



Phone: 866-269-4976



Email: [email protected]