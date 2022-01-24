restor3d Raises $23 Million to Expand 3D Printed Personalized Solutions for Musculoskeletal Surgery and Develop Machine Learning Enabled Design Tools

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3dprinting–restor3d, a leading medical device company and 3D printing manufacturer, has raised $23 million to expand the delivery of 3D printed personalized surgical solutions across multiple musculoskeletal specialties and to develop machine learning software tools for assisting engineers with patient specific implant design.

Ken Gall Ph.D., co-founder of restor3d and a Professor at Duke University, says the company will be deploying the capital on (1) new product introductions and enhanced 3D printed personalized surgical solutions in upper/lower extremity, spine, and trauma, (2) ongoing development of machine learning enabled software for surgical planning and implant design, (3) fundamental research, preclinical, and clinical studies, and (4) expansion of the commercial team to support market traction. In addition, in early 2023, restor3d will move into a new facility in Research Triangle Park that will expand capabilities for patient specific digital design, in-house manufacturing of implants and instruments, as well as surgeon training and education labs.

In 2021, restor3d announced it had merged with Kinos Medical, a leading total ankle replacement company, which helped accelerate restor3d’s expansion into the high-growth extremity arthroplasty markets in the U.S. restor3d has multiple FDA product clearances that span lower extremity, upper extremity, spine, and trauma. The new funding and restor3d’s 3D printed implant and disposable instrument model will enable simultaneous expansion across these diverse markets to provide innovative solutions for pressing clinical needs.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, restor3d is a leading medical device company focused on enabling surgeons to improve the reconstruction and repair of the human body through 3D printed implants with enhanced anatomical fit and superior integrative properties. restor3d seeks to improve medical device solutions by leveraging expertise in 3D printing of advanced biomedical materials, anatomic and kinematic modeling, and AI based planning and design tools.

