Rippling Announces Integration with Carta, Unifying Salary and Equity Compensation Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rippling, the leading unified workforce platform, and Carta, the leading platform for equity management, announced a new partnership that will allow Rippling customers to view real-time salary and equity compensation in one place.

This new partnership will allow businesses to:

View employee equity and salary data in one place. By combining equity data in Carta and salary data in Rippling, customers will have a 360° real-time view of employee compensation — without having to shuffle data between systems. Companies will also have access to benchmarking — powered by Carta Total Comp — to view an employee’s total compensation relative to the market.

Automatically sync key HR changes with Carta. Eliminate the administrative burden of keeping both systems up-to-date when employee events occur. For example, terminating an employee in Rippling will instantly trigger their termination in Carta and prompt a review and confirmation of the final vesting date.

Safely allow managers to view their team’s equity in Rippling. Companies can precisely configure who can view an employee’s equity in Rippling based on their department, role, level, and more. Managers no longer have to go to HR, Finance, or Legal every time they need to know how much equity one of their reports has.

Automate equity admin work without code by building no-code workflows. Companies can build workflows using Carta data to help automate manual work — like a workflow to notify HR and managers (via Slack, Email, and more) whenever someone’s total comp drops below a specific threshold due to their equity vesting. This way companies can increase an employee’s total comp, if necessary, before they start exploring other opportunities.

“​For the first time businesses can view and manage employees’ salary and equity in one system. This will help businesses hire and retain top talent, eliminate countless hours of administrative work, and simplify complex reporting and planning. It’s a powerful integration that’ll make it easier to run a business,” said Parker Conrad, CEO at Rippling.

“The hiring market has never been more competitive,” said Henry Ward, CEO of Carta. “This integration with Rippling will give their customers the salary and equity insights they need to recruit, hire, and retain the best talent.”

The partnership is a two-way integration that allows equity data to sync to Rippling while employee attributes, compensation, and termination data sync to Carta. Customers of Rippling and Carta can learn more here.

About Rippling

Rippling is the first way for businesses to manage all of their HR & IT — payroll, benefits, computers, apps, and more — in one unified workforce platform. By connecting every business system to one source of truth for employee data, businesses can automate all of the manual work they normally need to do to make employee changes. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can just click a button and set up a new employees’ payroll, health insurance, work computer, and third-party apps — like Slack, Zoom, and Office 365 — all within 90 seconds.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $450M from the world’s top investors—including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, and Sequoia—and was named one of America’s best startup employers by Forbes.

About Carta

Carta is a software platform that allows founders, investors, and employees to manage equity and ownership. By making it as easy to issue equity to employees as it is to put them on payroll, Carta is creating more equity owners and taking steps to close the ownership gap.

Since its founding in 2012, Carta has grown to manage hundreds of billions of dollars in equity. Customers like Canva, Classpass, Intercom, and Union Square Ventures trust Carta to manage their cap tables, valuations, portfolio investments, and equity plans. Carta is trusted by more than 26,000 companies and over half a million employees to manage cap tables, valuations, portfolio investments, fund admin, SPV formation, and more.

Carta has been included on the Forbes World’s Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company’s Most Innovative list, and Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

