Rubix Token Listed on Europe’s Whitebit Exchange

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix) announced today the listing of the Rubix token on the Europe-based Whitebit exchange. Founded in Ukraine, Whitebit is Europe’s largest international centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange with over two million registered users. Whitebit has set a goal of achieving the mass adoption of blockchain technology and expanding the crypto community by providing a secure and easy-to-use trading platform.

“Joining the Whitebit exchange is a natural fit for Rubix,” said KC Reddy, founder & chief architect of Rubix. “The promise of Web3 will be fulfilled using Rubix’ green blockchain technology. The world is waking up to the potential that blockchain platforms like Rubix possess and we’re pleased to expand our reach in association with Europe’s top crypto exchange.”

The Rubix Proofchain is designed to address the scale, cost, and privacy shortcomings associated with blockchain protocols that rely on one sequentially organized chain of all global transactions. Other protocols require exhaustive, inefficient mining-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithms or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) which improves energy efficiency but at the expense of transaction certainty. Both PoW and PoS protocols require that every node store the entire transaction history resulting in significant storage inefficiencies.

In contrast, Rubix Proofchain, or “Proof of Pledge”, processes transactions in an asynchronous parallel manner. Each transaction achieves finality on its own without waiting to be pooled with unrelated transactions. Rubix native utility tokens (RBT) are capped at 51.4 million in total. With Rubix’s breakthrough Proofchain architecture, the network does not require expensive miners or overpowering stakeholders with proof of stake protocols to maintain network integrity.

Mahesh Ramanujam, global advocate for blockchain technology said, “Of the many applications of Rubix’ green blockchain technology, perhaps among the most exciting is the potential for standardizing ESG and climate risks assessment to realize a zero greenhouse gas economy. Rubix is poised to be a leader at this critical global moment for addressing the impacts of climate change.”

Whitebit is the latest exchange to feature the Rubix token. It joins Nomics and LBank and platforms such as CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd: Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. With operations in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and the United States, Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 12,500 validators. https://rubix.net/

