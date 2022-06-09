Wolters Kluwer named 2022 SIIA CODiE award finalist in 7 categories

Lippincott CoursePoint+, vSim for Nursing, and Lippincott Skills earn nods from industry leaders

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Lippincott® Nursing Education solutions were selected as 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalists in seven categories. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services and people in the education and business technology industries. Lippincott CoursePoint+ was named a finalist in five categories, and vSim® for Nursing was named a finalist in two categories, and Lippincott Skills for Nursing Education in one category.

Balancing high quality nursing education with virtual learning

Lippincott CoursePoint+ combines trusted content, tested technology, in-depth reporting, and an intuitive platform design to prepare nursing students for practice. The solution was nominated for the following categories:

– Best Personalized Learning Solution category

– Best Student Experience category

– Best Formative Assessment Solution category

– Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner category

Virtual simulation delivers real-world scenarios anytime/anywhere

vSim for Nursing, which was produced in partnership with Laerdal Medical, provides real-world, evidence-based scenarios written by the National League for Nursing, with built-in point-of-care solutions for reference and remediation. Using the solution, students can develop their clinical judgment, competence, and confidence using virtual simulations. The solution was nominated for the following categories:

– Best Higher Education STEM Instructional Solution category

– Best Learning Recovery Tool category

Master nursing skill competency and clinical judgment

Lippincott Skills equips students and faculty for skill-by-skill learning and assessment. The solution was nominated in the category of:

– Best Virtual Lab

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Lippincott CoursePoint+ and vSim for Nursing were picked as finalists across 47 education technology categories, including new categories in education and leadership.

“At Wolters Kluwer, we take great pride in helping nurse educators to prepare the next generation of nurses for their entry into practice and to help them be successful as a new nurse and as they grow in their profession,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Nursing Segment of Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “I’m delighted to see the hard work of our nursing education team and our partners be recognized by the CODiE awards and look forward to congratulating the winners in each category.”

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations June 8 and June 9, 2022.

