Corent and IBM Red Hat Achieve Finalist Status for “Best Platform as a Service” in the CODiE Awards

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CODiE—Corent Technology congratulates the teams at Corent and IBM Red Hat who reached Finalist Status in the SIIA CODiE Awards for the category of Best Platform as a Service.





Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. Finalists were selected by teams of expert judges and represent the most impactful initiatives from software, content, media, financial information and educational technology companies. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/siia-announces-business-technology-finalists-for-2022-codie-awards/.

The Best Platform as a Service (PaaS) category recognizes the best platform that increases the speed of development of applications, reduces cost of development, automates deployment, and provides flexibility and scalability. This includes enablement capabilities.

“Corent’s SaaSOps is an automated platform that dramatically reduces the time and cost to SaaS-ify software applications,” said Scott Chate, Vice President at Corent Technology. “SaaSOps’ proven, comprehensive turnkey SaaS-enablement and operations capabilities rapidly transform virtually any software application into a fully instrumented, scalable, efficient, and cost-effective SaaS—in a no-code fashion and operates the solution in a highly automated way.

“This provides a unique and attractive option for ISVs that want to rapidly realize the business benefits of offering their applications as SaaS. Having SaaSOps available on Azure Marketplace and AppSource, as well as AWS Marketplace, provides easy access to ISVs who want to take advantage of its rich capabilities.”

The broader benefits of SaaSOps is described in a recently published Forbes book by Corent CEO, Feyzi Fatehi titled “Democratizing SaaS: Unleashing a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry by Empowering a New Generation of SaaS Entrepreneurs.” To learn more about the book please see https://www.corenttech.com/democratizing-saas-testimonials.html.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system integrators, and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS using SaaSOps™. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HPE, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to [email protected].

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

