Published Research Shows Initial Results from SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance Studies Support U.S. Public Health Initiatives

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinity BiologiX LLC d/b/a Sampled, a next generation SMART Lab, and co-authors report results from the CDC SARS-CoV-2 variant surveillance program.

In May 2020, Sampled received the first Saliva based EUA for industry leading COVID-19 testing and has tested over 12 million samples to date. In March of 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contracted with Sampled and other large commercial diagnostics labs to sequence the viral genome of SARS-CoV-2 positive patient samples across the U.S. Sampled has sequenced over 100,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes as part of this program. In the recent peer reviewed study published and co-authored by Goswami and Sheldon et al in BMC Infectious Disease, entitled ‘Identification of SARS‑CoV‑2 variants using viral sequencing for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention genomic surveillance program’ the authors highlight the importance of sequencing platform, sample collection methods and RT-PCR results in guiding variant surveillance efforts.

“These surveillance studies evaluating genetic changes of SARS‑CoV‑2 have been identified as critical by the CDC and impacts many aspects of public health including transmission, disease severity, diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. Working with industry leading sequencing technologies and protocols such as the Illumina COVIDSeq™ were critical to support these initiatives.” Said Shareef Nahas, Chief Scientific Officer at Sampled and the corresponding author.

“This research shows the value of the scientific community coming together to find innovative solutions in response to events that impact public health. As an organization we are focused on the storage, management, analysis, research and transport of biological samples through our SMART Lab concept to make it faster and easier for health innovators to improve human health.” Said Robin Grimwood, Chief Executive Officer, Sampled.

The study is now available publicly and can be downloaded directly from the BMC Infectious Diseases website https://rdcu.be/cL6fu. This research marks an important contribution to future responses to similar pandemic level threats to global public health. It is the first publication from the CDC SARS-CoV-2 U.S. variant surveillance program.

