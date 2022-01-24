Welldoc Presents Data Indicating Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Combined with a Digital Health Solution Leads to Significant Improvements in Glycemic Outcomes

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, today announced the presentation of data at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), evaluating how the combination of real-time CGM (rtCGM) with a digital health solution impacts glucose control for individuals with Type 2 diabetes not treated with insulin. For all participants and subgroups that were examined, the time in range (TIR) and glucose management indicator (GMI) improved significantly, demonstrating that a combined CGM and digital therapeutic solution has the potential to improve Type 2 diabetes management and glycemic control.

The impact of combining the Dexcom G6 CGM system with Welldoc’s BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, was evaluated in three patient cohorts and findings will be presented via a virtual poster presentation available for viewing between April 27 and April 30. Data show that the largest improvements took place in the intermediate users’ cohort, which had a TIR increase of 32% and a GMI improvement of 1.4. TIR improvements as low as 5% have been demonstrated to be clinically significant, therefore these data strongly support the hypothesis that combining rtCGM with a digital health solution can lead to enhanced glucose control and improved patient outcomes.

“CGM devices connect users with a continuous flow of dynamic glucose data,” said Kevin McRaith, President and CEO of Welldoc. “Integrating this data into our advanced AI engine allows us to transform the data into personalized coaching insights that provide a clear and connected picture of food, medication, activity and glucose patterns that can really help our users. The data we’re presenting at ATTD validate the significance of this approach as a helpful tool to simplify diabetes management.”

This work builds upon Welldoc’s previous findings which have validated the combined capabilities of a CGM and digital health platform as an effective tool for the detection, classification and visualization of glycemic patterns which better inform care team decisions. Further study of the integration of emerging real-time data sources into digital health offerings will inform the continued evolution of care solutions and the support they provide for individuals managing their chronic care journey.

BlueStar is a 510(k) cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), which provides actionable insights that inform care plans and encourage better total health outcomes. BlueStar’s coaching on sustainable self-management behaviors also include parameters related to food, activity, sleep, symptoms and medication taking.

“We are encouraged by the improvements we observed in glycemic outcomes and believe the findings demonstrate the significant potential that real-time CGM data integration brings to our digital health offering,” said Mansur E. Shomali, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Welldoc. “As we improve our understanding of digital health engagement needs in relation to CGM, we move closer toward a care model that captures ‘whole person care’ in ways not achieved to date.”

About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc’s comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health. Welldoc’s flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

