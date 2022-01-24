SaitaRealty (SAITAREALTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SaitaRealty (SAITAREALTY) on April 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SAITAREALTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

In today’s economy, many people around the world continue to face challenges with starting their businesses or finding affordable housing. To resolve these issues, SaitaRealty (SAITAREALTY) builds an ecosystem where real estate meets crypto, providing families and businesses a steppingstone in the right direction by acquiring and developing new and existing properties for residential or commercial use. The SAITAREALTY token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SaitaRealty

As a real estate ecosystem powered by the community, SaitaRealty provides a range of opportunities in many different forms like Zero-Emission Homes, multi family dwelling units/condominiums, affordable housings, business complexes, and commercial land development.

SaitaRealty was formed from a desire to improve the economy while simultaneously providing communities with the appropriate resources to build a better future. Through dedication and perseverance, SaitaRealty allows investors to help develop this realty ecosystem via strategic tokenomics that will collect the capital necessary to fund these new infrastructures while returning profit to the investors.

With this decentralized approach, SaitaRealty can expand and sustain this new ecosystem of reality development and strengthen its economic conditions. Most importantly, it can help people regain their independence in making realty decisions by giving them the confidence and resources to build a better future for themselves and generations to come.

About SAITAREALITY Token

As the first token available exclusively on SaitaMask, SAITAREALTY is a new token in the Saitama ecosystem bringing a Web3 approach to real world real estate.

Based on ERC-20, SAITAREALTY has a total supply of 120 quadrillion (i.e. 120,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% will be burned, 45% is provided for liquidity, 10% is reserved, and the rest 5% is provided for development.

It taxes a total of 9% on each transaction, of which 1% will be burned, another 1% will be distributed to holders, 2% is provided for marketing and development, and the rest 5% is provided for the capital, which will be accessible in USDT or ETH and sent to designated bank for tangible fiat, it will then be used to purchase real property for development.

SAITAREALTY token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022. Investors who are interested in SaitaRealty investment can easily buy and sell SAITAREALTY token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

