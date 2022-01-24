Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Sanji Inu (SANJI) on April 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SANJI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: Sanji Inu (SANJI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/122148_83e0e59774a3ba2c_001full.jpg

Cryptocurrencies, combined with blockchain technology, have positively impacted the charitable organizations around the world. As a charity driven token, Sanji Inu (SANJI) strives to help those who cannot help themselves through its tokenomics, with features including NFT and adventure game. The SANJI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Sanji Inu

Sanji Inu is a charity driven token that aims to put smiles on the faces of those who are less fortunate as well as on the faces of its token holders. It is also a community meme token that removes the ownership and will be further developed in the direction of NFT and adventure game.

To help charities raise wealth for countless individuals who need it for their survival, health, education and well-being, Sanji Inu aims to bring the most value out of the donations made by its holders, and will reward its existing holders by redistribution, providing transparency and fairness to the community, and offering benefits for everyone.

In addition, there are also a collection of 666 Sanji NFTs that includes variations on outfits and accessories. Sanji Inu has already planned a strong marketing into the global NFT community, and will make more strategic partnerships in the future.

With a team that has a strong set of skills and has worked for large financial companies, Sanji Inu will keep contributing to achieve its planned milestones by making marketing efforts.

About SANJI Token

Based on BEP-20, SANJI has a total supply of 100 quadrillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, which will gradually decrease with its built-in burn function on SANJI transactions.

SANJI taxes a total of 6% on each transaction, of which 2% is provided for charity activities, another 2% will be used for marketing to grow its community, and the remaining 2% will be divided equally among the holders, which creates a passive profit for long-term investors.

SANJI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 29, 2022. Investors who are interested in Sanji Inu investment can easily buy and sell SANJI token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about SANJI Token:

Official Website: https://sanjiinu.club

Telegram: https://t.me/sanjiinucommunity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sanjiinu_tw/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanjiinu_ig/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122148