Schlumberger Expands Global AI Innovation Network with Opening of Artificial Intelligence Center in Europe

Schlumberger today announced it has expanded its global INNOVATION FACTORI network with the inauguration of a new center in Oslo, Norway.

“At INNOVATION FACTORI, customer teams will benefit from an agile, collaborative development approach with our domain and data science experts to address their strategic demands, such as drilling automation, digital twins for production optimization, and carbon capture and storage modeling,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “Through INNOVATION FACTORI, customers can turn promising concepts into fully deployed digital solutions that extract maximum value from data to drive a major leap in business performance and, in turn, sustainability.”

Schlumberger customers will gain access to a powerful machine learning platform with market leading AI capabilities. Through its partnership with Dataiku, a world leader in “Every Day AI,” Schlumberger will empower its customers to leverage a single, centralized platform to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications.

Schlumberger’s INNOVATION FACTORI network expansion comes after its successful inauguration of two AI centers in the Americas, one in Rio, Brazil, and a recently opened AI center in Houston, Texas. These centers compliment the global network of experts in Abu Dhabi, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.

