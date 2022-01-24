SentinelOne Expands Singularity Marketplace with New MDR, SIEM, SOAR, and Asset Management Integrations

Arctic Wolf, LogRhythm, and Noetic Cyber Join XDR Marketplace to Expand Cybersecurity Use Case Offerings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced integrations with Arctic Wolf, LogRhythm, and Noetic Cyber expanding the set of capabilities available via SentinelOne’s Singularity Marketplace. The Singularity Marketplace allows organizations to leverage SentinelOne’s best in class XDR technology for diverse cybersecurity use cases.

“We’re happy to see new cybersecurity innovators joining the Singularity Marketplace ecosystem,” said Mike Petronaci, VP Product & Platform, SentinelOne. “Automation is one of SentinelOne’s core design principles, and the Singularity Marketplace enables our customers to automate more and benefit from our open XDR platform.”

Streamlined Security Operations with Arctic Wolf

Many organizations struggle to extract maximum ROI on their security investments due to operational roadblocks. Together, SentinelOne and Arctic Wolf offer a unified solution designed to simplify XDR adoption and operational management. Security telemetry from SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform securing endpoint, user behavior, network, and cloud, streams seamlessly into the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud. Singularity XDR enriches Arctic Wolf’s MDR data with additional telemetry from infrastructure, cloud platform, identity, and email integrations. This provides customers with high-fidelity incident reports for rapid resolution, improving ROI, and reducing mean time to respond (MTTR).

“In cybersecurity, there are too many tools and not enough time or staff to use them to their fullest,” said Odin Olson, Vice President of Business Development, Arctic Wolf. “Singularity XDR takes a modern approach to simplifying a customer’s threat-defense platform, and Arctic Wolf provides premier security operations across a customer’s security footprint. We believe these platforms together are designed to limit complexity and improve security outcomes.”

Centralize Data Collection and Automation with LogRhythm

The SentinelOne LogRhythm integration incorporates SentinelOne’s rich endpoint telemetry into LogRhythm’s Security Operations Platform, improving customers’ capacity to detect malicious activity and respond in real-time. With SentinelOne’s XDR data ingested into LogRhythm, customers benefit from real-time threat protection and receive analytics for comprehensive security monitoring. The LogRhythm SmartResponse™ automated actions for SentinelOne improve response workflows, allowing automated remediation through threat sharing and device isolation.

“The partnership with SentinelOne is an exceptional representation of two visionary organizations working in tandem to focus on the “Customer First” creed we jointly strive for,” said Mike Dalgleish, VP, Field Engineering & Partner Strategy, LogRhythm. “SentinelOne’s autonomous XDR platform is best-in-class in providing customers peace of mind that their enterprise assets are secure, and the LogRhythm platform helps deliver full SOC automation, network visibility and user context to allow for a full bodied and integrated solution, enabling a quick response to threats across users, endpoint, applications, and networks.”

Improved Cybersecurity Asset Management with Noetic Cyber

The SentinelOne integration with Noetic Cyber fuses endpoint and cloud workload telemetry to create a realtime map of all assets and their cybersecurity posture. Noetic also includes a comprehensive automation workflow engine, which allows security teams to plan out their corrective actions, including deploying SentinelOne to unprotected endpoints.

“Through this innovative partnership with SentinelOne, we are able to jointly address security coverage gaps and automatically correct misconfigured endpoints that could otherwise leave organizations vulnerable,” said Paul Ayers, CEO, Noetic Cyber. “Leveraging the high-fidelity data provided by Singularity XDR, Noetic provides unparalleled insights into cyber assets, identifies security risks, and uses automation to continuously close them.”

