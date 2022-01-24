Sharrow Engineering Announces New Investment

Dolby Family Ventures Commits to Groundbreaking Propeller Technology

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharrow Engineering LLC, a company that has developed groundbreaking propeller technology, with more than 70 Patents worldwide, announces investment from Dolby Family Ventures, a technology venture firm dedicated to funding innovation. This new commitment advances Sharrow Engineering’s efforts to rapidly deliver a more efficient propeller technology to boat motors and, ultimately, other propeller-driven systems.





Dolby Family Ventures believes the Sharrow technology could transform an industry. “Sharrow Marine ushers in a new era of environmentally conscious boating with a design platform that results in higher performance and efficiency with lower fuel consumption. The Sharrow propeller offers safety, stability, improved planing, and displacement performance while reducing vibration, cavitation, and noise. The entire marine industry will benefit from these developments,” said David Dolby, CEO of Dolby Family Ventures.

Sharrow Engineering launched its first subsidiary company, Sharrow Marine LLC in 2020 and won the coveted 2020 Miami International Boat Show Innovation Award. Since then, Sharrow Engineering has made significant investments in manufacturing facilities just outside Detroit to meet the rapidly-expanding worldwide demand for the Sharrow Propeller and has plans to more than triple manufacturing output by early 2023.

“We couldn’t ask for a more ideal partner than Dolby Family Ventures,” said Greg Sharrow, President, and CEO of Sharrow Engineering and Sharrow Marine. “The Dolby name is recognized worldwide as the visionary leader in sound enhancement and noise reduction for audio recordings, starting with music. And our propeller technology is based on a silent drone blade that I developed while working as an Executive Producer and Director in the video and music industry to capture enhanced drone shots where noise is a critical factor. Together, we will accelerate bringing the Sharrow Propeller technology to a much larger customer base through the marine industry and other propeller driven market segments.”

The Sharrow Propeller™ has undergone extensive third-party testing, including independent testing by BoatTEST. Advantages cited by BoatTEST and others of the new Sharrow Propeller™ include:

More command of the vessel when docking

Planes at 500-1000 lower RPM

Significant speed increase at mid-range RPMs

As much as 30% more efficient between 2500-4000 RPM

Provides up to 30% greater range

Noticeably less vibration

Up to 50% more reverse thrust

Quieter at planing speeds

Superior handling in tight turns at high speeds

About Sharrow | www.sharrowengineering.com

Engineering LLC – a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Company offices are headquartered in Detroit, with additional offices in Philadelphia, PA. Sharrow Engineering LLC has assembled a team of the world’s top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company’s core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

Over 100 U.S. and international patent applications have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and foreign patent offices to protect the intellectual property rights for the Sharrow Propeller™. Already, over 70 patents have been awarded in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Europe (14 countries), Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and Taiwan. – with many other patent applications pending in countries around the globe.

About Dolby Family Ventures | www.dolbyventures.com

Dolby Family Ventures is an early-stage venture firm focused on building great technology companies. We partner with best-in-class innovators and strong investment syndicate partners at the seed stage of a company’s development. Unlike many seed investors, we intend to continue to invest across future rounds in our successful portfolio companies.

The fund honors the legacy of Ray Dolby and his commitment to engineers and their vision to solve the world’s toughest problems. Dolby Family Ventures formalizes the Dolby family’s ongoing multi-generational commitment to supporting talented entrepreneurs.

We work actively with entrepreneurs to implement best practices in operational finance, strategy, and board development processes

Contacts

Media: Matt Friedman 248-762-1430 [email protected]