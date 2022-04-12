Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2022) – The Sheeba team is pleased to intimate the cryptocurrency and adventure community about the development of its soon-to-be-released addictive game, Sheeba Adventure.

Figure 1: Sheeba to Develop an NFT-themed Adventure Game

According to the team, Sheeba Adventure Beta v1 is a multi-level game where players are rewarded for completing a level. Rewards are awarded to the level’s difficulty.

Players will soon have the freedom of choosing their in-game NFT character they intend to play as. The team also has plans to release additional NFTs in the future to allow players to customize their games.

Multiplatform Game

While announcing the ongoing project, the team explained that Sheeba Adventure is a multiplatform game for iOS, website, and android users. This is to ensure that interested players aren’t prevented from participating on the bases of their preferred gaming devices.

The team encourages prospective players to look forward to the game’s beta version that it will soon release on its website alongside the token launch.

How to buy the coin

Install MetaMask

Visit their website, download and install either FireFox or Chrome.

Click the Metamask icon beside the address bar to launch it.

Create a password and write your Secret Backup Phrase for safekeeping. MetaMask will use the information to create an Ethereum address for you.

Send $ETH to your wallet

Copy your MetaMask wallet address.

Visit your favorite exchange.

In the Withdraw option, choose Ethereum.

Paste your wallet address.

Buy the token on Uniswap

Visit Uniswap.

Choose ETH from the available options and click “Select a token.”

Import token by pasting this in the Contract Address: 0x6bb570C82C493135cc137644b168743Dc1F7eb12

Select the ETH amount you want to purchase.

Click “Swap.”

Confirm the transaction.

Check the Balance section for your new coins.

Tokenomics

Buy: 0%.

Sell (18%)

• Liquidity: 6%.

• Marketing/Development: 10%.

The $SHEEBA token’s primary use is to serve as the earnable token, the foundation on which the adventure program is built.

Token Rewards

Players who meet a milestone will receive the $SHEEBA token as a reward. Over time, they can purchase NFTs and stake their $SHEEBA token, and make transactions on Sheebverse with their tokens.

Accountability

The Sheeba team has hired a reputable contract auditing company to audit the contract before the launch. During the auditing, the team Know Your Customer (KYC) will be completed.

