LBank Exchange Will List Frz Solar System (FRZSS) on April 11, 2022

As a digital currency focused on the field of solar energy, Frz Solar System (FRZSS) is here to strengthen the solar energy industry and expand this industry to help electricity supply while reducing the electricity generation costs. The FRZSS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

In today’s world, human beings face a very big concern called climate change, one of the causes of which is fossil fuels. This energy source is depleted and emits large amounts of CO2 when combined with oxygen. It seems that reducing energy consumption and replacing the fossil fuel source with a clean and renewable source are effective and practical methods leading to lower CO2 emissions. Renewable energies such as solar are focused in a wide range of studies.

Frz Solar System (FRZSS) is a token in BSC network in the field of solar energy. The main purpose of the FRZSS token is to strengthen the solar energy industry and expanding this industry to help electricity supply for the near future. Cooperating with other companies, the team has also been focusing on reducing electricity generation costs.

The FRZSS team is progressing and examining the problems every day to make FRZSS token the best in this field. The BSC network offers FRZSS Community a good blockchain experience through more modest exchange fees contrasted with the Ethereum Network. It is EVM compatible, has low transaction fees and high speed. Frz Solar System shares direct data with the community, thus, the FRZSS community acts transparently, and provides control of the decision-making, operations, and changes in the platform straightforwardly to the groups in the FRZSS community.

Based on BSC network, FRZSS has a total supply of 120 trillion (i.e. 120,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2.08% is provided for DEX liquidity, 5% is allocated to the core team, 66.92% is provided for partnership, 1% is provided for airdrop, 15% is provided for the platform development. In addition, it burns 1% on each transaction to make it deflationary.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

