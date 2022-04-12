LBank Exchange Will List Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) on April 11, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) on April 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BTFA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022.

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) Token was founded in November 2021 as the first decentralized protocol under an LLC-backed NFT project Banana Task Force NFTs. Its goal is to bridge the gap between tokens and NFTs while supporting both floors to maintain stability to holders in this Metaverse, as well as keeping aspects traditional and morals such as donating to charities and multi-functional cross-chain liquidity rewarding metrics. The BTFA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Banana Task Force Ape

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a collection of 10,000 Task Force Apes with over 200 unique traits. What makes BTFA special is that NFT holders have a shared stake in its company and revenue generated from Blip Studios.

The benefits of being a BTFA token member includes being whitelisted to future NFT mint collections, airdrop of its governance token Banana Index, complimentary VIP access to tiered events, and guaranteed spots in future IDOs.

The NFTs of BTFA are deflationary, floor supported by its governance and holders will have 20% shared stake in its company’s revenue. NFTs will be purchase weekly at market price by its governance contract then burned, and royalties from every transaction on Opensea will support its floor. In addition, holders will have commercial ownership and digital rights of their NFTs acquired.

The goal of BTFA is to expand its ecosystem across multiple channels for crypto, NFT, and commercial advertisement. With this approach, it can establish significant partnerships with DeFi protocols to help incubate new projects within its system and collaborate with other joint releases projects. With a team coming from a background of providing rich content, originality, and competitive organic growth due to its experience as market makers in its respective fields, BTFA will create an ecosystem where it will be bridging the gaps between Web3, NFTs, and its cryptocurrency.

About BTFA Token

The BTFA native token gives holders special access to its private NFT discord, where they will be able to connect with fellow peers. Also, it acts as membership access to future IDOs if their wallet passes risk assessments.

Based on ERC-20, BTFA has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. Its tokenomics consists of 2% taxes distributed to liquidity and 8% taxes allocated to the marketing wallet from every transaction. The results ensure that not only is it able to keep the chart healthy by proper liquidity distribution, but it can also focus on proper marketing and development.

BTFA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 11, 2022, investors who are interested in Banana Task Force Ape investment can easily buy and sell BTFA token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BTFA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

